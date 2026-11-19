Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Four honours recognise the company’s achievements in workplace excellence, sustainable operations, and community impact, reflecting more than three decades of growing alongside Vietnam.

Organised by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham) on November 13 in Ho Chi Minh City, the annual awards celebrated Nordic businesses making measurable contributions to Vietnam’s development.

Carlsberg Vietnam was recognised across four categories:

Winner – Nordic Company of the Year

Winner – Work the Nordic Way: Best Place to Work

Runner-up – Community Impact

Runner-up – Green Business of the Year

The Nordic Company of the Year title is the highest distinction of the Nordic Business Awards, recognising overall excellence across business innovation, workplace culture, environmental sustainability, and community impact. Selected by an independent judging panel comprising senior trade and commercial representatives from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, the award celebrates businesses that translate Nordic values into meaningful results.

Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, said, “Being named Nordic Company of the Year is a tremendous honour and a proud moment for everyone at Carlsberg Vietnam. These four awards recognise the dedication of our people and our belief that long-term success comes from investing in people, operating responsibly, and creating lasting value for the communities we serve. For more than three decades, we have brought together our Danish heritage and the talent and ambition of our Vietnamese colleagues and partners. This recognition gives us even greater motivation to continue growing alongside Vietnam and contributing to its future development.”

A workplace shaped by Nordic values has become one of Carlsberg Vietnam’s most consistently recognised strengths. Its second consecutive Work the Nordic Way: Best Place to Work award, following its first win in 2025, reflects the company’s continued efforts to foster a culture built on trust, inclusion, openness, and opportunities for people to grow.

This commitment has also earned Carlsberg Vietnam recognition among HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia for four consecutive years, alongside its first HR Asia Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award in 2026. The company was also ranked among the Top 10 large enterprises in Vietnam’s FMCG sector in Anphabe’s Vietnam 100 Best Places to Work 2026, based on feedback from more than 70,000 professionals.

Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Through its growth culture, Carlsberg Vietnam encourages open dialogue, employee empowerment, and continuous development. Leadership engagement, mentoring programmes, and cross-market career opportunities help employees strengthen their capabilities and pursue meaningful careers.

The company’s 2026 My Voice employee survey reflects a highly engaged workforce and strong sense of inclusion, with Carlsberg Vietnam ranking among the top 10 per cent of Glint’s global inclusion benchmark. Women currently hold 32 per cent of senior leadership positions, reflecting continued progress towards Carlsberg Group’s ambition of 42 per cent representation by 2032.

Advancing sustainable brewing through long-term investment

The runner-up recognition for Green Business of the Year highlights Carlsberg Vietnam’s progress in combining manufacturing growth with environmental responsibility.

A key milestone was the nearly $90 million expansion of Phu Bai Brewery in Hue in 2025, increasing annual production capacity by more than half and making it Carlsberg’s largest brewery in Asia by production capacity.

Phu Bai has achieved Carlsberg Group’s 2032 water-efficiency target ahead of schedule, consuming approximately 2.1 hectoliters of water per hectoliter of beer. The brewery has also operated with Zero Waste to Landfill since early 2026. All of its glass bottles are returnable, with 98.5 per cent collected and reused, supporting a more circular packaging system.

Carlsberg Vietnam is also advancing its energy transition. Building on renewable electricity certificates, biomass-generated steam, and energy recovery solutions, the company inaugurated a rooftop solar system at Phu Bai in November 2026. Expected to generate approximately 2.23 million kWh annually, it can supply up to 10 per cent of the brewery’s electricity needs.

Looking ahead, Carlsberg Vietnam is exploring Direct Power Purchase Agreements to access renewable electricity at greater scale, supporting Carlsberg Group’s Brewing Tomorrow programme and its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2040.

Creating lasting value for local communities

Carlsberg Vietnam’s connection with local communities extends well beyond its brewery operations. Through sustained partnerships and practical programmes addressing essential needs, the company has continued creating meaningful benefits for communities across Central Vietnam, earning the runner-up recognition in the Community Impact category.

Since 2019, its flagship Fresh Water for Beloved Central programme has worked with local authorities to improve clean-water access in underserved areas. By the end of 2025, 30 water supply systems had delivered more than 3.3 million cubic meters of clean water, benefiting approximately 40,000 people across five provinces.

New projects in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri in 2026 are expected to extend access to nearly 2,000 additional people, bringing its cumulative reach to almost 42,000 beneficiaries. Looking ahead, Carlsberg Vietnam aims to help 100,000 people gain access to clean water by 2030.

Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Meanwhile, the company's Lunar New Year initiative has supported more than 85,000 people over 12 years, bringing practical assistance to vulnerable families during Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year celebrations. The company also contributes to disaster relief and environmental protection initiatives alongside local partners and employees.

Building on more than three decades of growth in Vietnam

Since entering Vietnam in 1993, Carlsberg has continued investing in local manufacturing, developing Vietnamese talent, and building lasting partnerships. Its portfolio combines well-loved local brands Huda and Halida with international brands including Carlsberg, Tuborg, 1664 Blanc, and Somersby.

The company’s long-term commitment was also demonstrated during Vietnam’s state visit to Denmark in October 2026, when Carlsberg announced its intention to invest approximately $65 million in Phu Bai Brewery between 2026 and 2031, focusing on production modernisation, digital and green transformation, and resource efficiency.

Carlsberg Vietnam also presented a Letter of Intent to Danang to explore cooperation in commercial development, digital transformation, and green logistics.

These plans, together with Carlsberg’s strategic partnership with Sapporo and the addition of Sapporo Premium Beer to its portfolio in Vietnam, reflect the company’s confidence in the market’s long-term growth potential. They also build on the elevation of Vietnam–Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening more opportunities for investment and sustainable development.

As Carlsberg Vietnam looks ahead, these honours provide renewed motivation to continue investing in people, advancing sustainable operations and creating lasting value for Vietnam, guided by its purpose of 'Brewing for a better today and tomorrow.'

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