KN Holdings strengthens Guangdong supply chain ties

The 2026 Guangdong Province – ASEAN Supply Chain Cooperation and Trade Promotion Conference took place from July 15–16 in Guangzhou, bringing together more than 1,000 representatives from management agencies, trade promotion organisations, industry associations, and businesses from China and ASEAN.

On the occasion, KN Industrial City (KNIC) also strengthened investment, technology, and supply chain ties between Guangdong businesses and the Vietnamese and ASEAN markets.

First held in 2025, the conference continues to expand its role in connecting production, investment, and trade resources between Guangdong and Southeast Asian countries. This year's programme focuses on three main areas: the application of artificial intelligence in industrial upgrading, cooperation in new energy, and coordination of industrial and supply chains between Guangdong and ASEAN.

KN Holdings was the only ASEAN enterprise invited to present a paper at the conference. In her speech, Le Nu Thuy Duong, vice president and general director of KN Holdings and a member of the Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentary Group, shared her perspective on the shift in global supply chains, the potential for cooperation based on the strengths of Vietnam and Guangdong, and the role of industrial infrastructure in attracting new-generation investment capital.

"The global economy is entering a phase where investment decisions and supply chain arrangements are considered based on more criteria than ever before. The selection of supply chains today is based on many factors, from cost, resilience, and connectivity to the capacity for innovation and adaptation to global fluctuations," said Duong.

Le Nu Thuy Duong, vice president and general director of KN Holdings

In this context, Vietnam and Guangdong possess complementary strengths. Guangdong is one of Asia's leading manufacturing, technology, and innovation centres, with a relatively complete industrial ecosystem and large-scale production capacity. Vietnam has an open economy, an increasingly improved investment environment, and a network of free trade agreements connecting it with over 60 economies.

The close geographical proximity between the two markets facilitates the connection of production, logistics, human resources, and technology transfer. This provides a foundation for businesses from both sides to expand their markets and participate in value chains with higher technological content and added value.

According to a representative from KN Holdings, the restructuring of the supply chain is opening up opportunities for Vietnam to become an increasingly important link in the region's production, logistics, and technology network. To transform these opportunities into effective ventures, Vietnam needs to continue improving the quality of infrastructure, support services, human resources, and the ability to link foreign-invested enterprises with the domestic production sector.

With nearly 50 years of experience across real estate, services, renewable energy, industrial parks, and logistics, KN Holdings identifies modern, synchronised infrastructure and a supporting service ecosystem as key foundations for attracting investors and strengthening regional supply chain connections.

In Dong Nai, the group is developing next-generation industrial parks with a total scale of over 2,000 hectares, oriented towards green, smart, technology-integrated, and connected to the transportation and logistics infrastructure of the Southern key economic region.

The projects are located near Long Thanh International Airport, conveniently connected to the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deepwater port cluster and the inter-regional highway network. This advantage allows businesses to shorten transportation time, optimise logistics costs, and increase the ability to connect goods with international markets.

In the group's industrial development strategy, KNIC plays the role of a focal point for investment promotion, connecting international businesses with the industrial ecosystem in Vietnam. The unit is actively attracting investment into three industrial parks in Dong Nai, including Bau Can–Tan Hiep, tentatively named KNIC Nam Long Thanh; Xuan Que–Song Nhan, KNIC is planning to name Dong Long Thanh and Long Duc 3.

Besides developing industrial infrastructure, KNIC aims to complete the supporting service ecosystem, connecting investors with management agencies, trade promotion organisations, industry associations, and professional partners. Through activities such as introducing the investment environment, connecting businesses, and surveying production facilities, KNIC focuses on approaching technology, manufacturing, and logistics corporations seeking new investment locations in Southeast Asia.

As part of its activities in Guangdong, KNIC worked with local organisations, associations, and businesses, and signed a memorandum of cooperation with three Guangdong enterprises, including partners in Shenzhen, on July 14. These agreements provide a basis for further exchanges on investment opportunities, technology transfer, and supply chain connectivity with the industrial ecosystem in Dong Nai.

Through these activities in Guangdong, KN Holdings and KNIC expect to contribute to attracting high-quality foreign investment, expanding technological cooperation, and strengthening supply chain linkages between Vietnam and China, while also playing a role in connecting international investors with the next-generation industrial ecosystem in Dong Nai.

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