KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks

January 21, 2026 | 18:11
(0) user say
The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KoCham) and KN Holdings Group on January 16 signed an MoU on cooperation in industrial park investment and development in Dong Nai province.

The MoU was signed by Kim Nyoun Ho, chairman of KoCham, and Le Nu Thuy Duong, vice chairwoman and general director of KN Holdings.

KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks

Under the agreement, the two sides aim to strengthen information exchange, support investment connectivity, and facilitate Korean enterprises in exploring investment and production opportunities in industrial parks (IPs) developed by KN Holdings in Vietnam.

Leaders of KN Holdings highly appreciated the role of KoCham in connecting and supporting the Korean business community in Vietnam. The cooperation is expected to create effective channels for investors to access a modern and environmentally friendly IP ecosystem in line with sustainable development trends.

The cooperation focuses on the KN Industrial City parks invested in and developed by KN Holdings in Dong Nai province. This is a new-generation IP model oriented towards ecological standards set by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks

The IPs feature integrated infrastructure, the use of clean energy, and a wide range of amenities supporting both enterprises and workers, including worker housing, training centres, and human resource development facilities.

Notably, KN Industrial City is among the few models in Vietnam targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. This orientation aligns with Vietnam’s commitments as well as the national strategy on green growth and sustainable development.

According to the MoU, KN Holdings and KoCham agreed to focus cooperation on three key areas. The first is supporting Korean enterprises in stabilising their production activities and gradually expanding investment in Vietnam. The second is promoting supply chain linkages, partnerships, and the development of an industrial ecosystem within the KN Industrial City parks. The third is serving as a bridge between businesses and government agencies to help build a transparent, stable, and favourable investment environment.

Representatives of KoCham highly valued KN Holdings’ systematic development strategy, particularly its balanced approach between economic efficiency, environmental protection, and community benefits.

KoCham also asserted its commitment to actively supporting its members, especially Korean enterprises in southern Vietnam, in exploring and connecting with investment opportunities within the IP ecosystem developed by KN Holdings.

KoCham and KN Holdings strengthen cooperation on eco-industrial parks

In addition to economic cooperation, both sides expressed their intention to jointly implement social responsibility activities in Dong Nai province. Proposed programmes include charitable initiatives, scholarships for disadvantaged students, and support for local communities.

The signing of the MoU between KoCham and KN Holdings is expected to lay an important foundation for substantive investment cooperation in the coming period.

The event also underscores KN Holdings’ commitment to supporting foreign investors and contributing to the deeper, more effective, and more sustainable development of Vietnam-Korea economic relations.

Corporations contribute to building modern industrial country Corporations contribute to building modern industrial country

The biggest corporations in the country raised practical suggestions at a meeting with the prime minister on solutions of the country's socioeconomic development on September 21.
KN Holdings advocates for better housing in Dong Nai KN Holdings advocates for better housing in Dong Nai

Dong Nai People's Committee held a launch ceremony on March 28 for an initiative to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.
KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T

Vietnamese conglomerate KN Holdings has signed an MoU with Samsung C&T to develop three floating solar power projects totalling 864MW, marking a major step in Vietnam–Korea energy cooperation and the country's green transition ambitions.

By Thanh Pham

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Industrial park investment Development at KN Holdings Ecoindustrial parks green industrial development Industrial park ecosystem Sustainable development trends

