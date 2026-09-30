KNIC honoured for third consecutive year at Green Future Awards

Photo courtesy of KNIC

The accolade came on September 29 at the sixth Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of the forum, the Green Future Awards continued to recognise enterprises and localities committed to developing industrial areas that are eco-friendly, smart, and integrated.

As one of the five core pillars within KN Holdings’ multi-sector ecosystem, KNIC is being developed based on a next-generation industrial city model that integrates industry, logistics, energy, digital infrastructure, and business support services.

Guided by this vision, KNIC goes beyond merely developing infrastructure and industrial land; it aims to provide comprehensive solutions for foreign-led enterprises and investors throughout the entire project lifecycle. This strategy is currently being realised through the KNIC Nam Long Thanh and KNIC Dong Long Thanh projects in Dong Nai province.

KNIC Nam Long Thanh is being developed as a high-tech industrial hub, prioritising sectors such as semiconductors, aviation and advanced materials, automation and advanced manufacturing, AI, data centres, electronics, and smart logistics.

Photo courtesy of KNIC

KNIC Dong Long Thanh is being developed as an eco-industrial park, attracting industries such as electric vehicles, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, renewable energy, and electrical-electronics, while integrating features that support both the production environment and the wellbeing of the workforce.

Being honoured for the third consecutive time at the awards serves as recognition of the development direction of KNIC specifically, and KN Holdings’ industrial development strategy in general, aiming to create green, smart, and integrated industrial spaces capable of meeting long-term investment needs.

KN Holdings continues to invest in infrastructure platforms that meet current demands while preparing for the industries and production models of the future. This effort enhances corporate competitiveness, fosters the growth of the industrial ecosystem, and boosts Vietnam's competitiveness within regional and global supply chains.

Photo courtesy of KNIC

With nearly 50 years of history, KN Holdings has developed a multi-sector ecosystem comprising real estate, services, renewable energy, industrial parks, and logistics. These sectors operate under a model of interconnection, mutual support, and synergy, laying the foundation for the group's long-term growth. Key projects developed or undertaken in partnership by KN Holdings include: • Real estate: CaraWorld Cam Ranh, The Vista An Phu, Vista Verde, Feliz en Vista, Waterina Suites, and Define. • Services: Long Thanh Golf Club, KN Golf Links Cam Ranh, Long Thanh–Vientiane Golf Club, Wyndham Grand KN Cam Ranh, CaraBeach Retreat, Tran Chau Beach & Resort. • Renewable energy: Cam Lam VN, KN Cam Lam, and KN Van Ninh solar power plants; upcoming projects include Tri An I and II, Srepok 3, Ialy Gia Lai, Ialy Kon Tum, and Buon Tua Srah. • Industrial parks: KNIC Nam Long Thanh and KNIC Dong Long Thanh – two next-generation industrial city projects in Dong Nai. • Logistics: KN Holdings focuses on developing logistics systems and warehousing infrastructure, connecting industrial areas with transportation networks and supply chains.

KN Holdings kicks off infrastructure construction of KNIC Nam Long Thanh project Bau Can - Tan Hiep Industrial Park, also known as KNIC Nam Long Thanh, held a general contractor kick-off ceremony for the first phase of its infrastructure works in Dong Nai, marking the official start of on-site construction on May 21.

Vietnam faces sharper competition in global manufacturing reshuffle Vietnam remains among the top manufacturing destinations in Southeast Asia, but competition for new production investment is intensifying as neighbouring economies strengthen their industrial ecosystems, speakers said at the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum.