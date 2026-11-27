Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang. Photo: Duc Thanh

Speaking at a press briefing on the summits on November 26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the meetings are expected to be attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, as well as representatives from regional partners and international organisations.

"The CLMV and ACMECS summits are regular high-level meetings that play an important role in Mekong sub-regional cooperation and are generally held every two years. This year's summits take place amid profound and unpredictable changes in the global and regional landscape, presenting both opportunities and challenges for participating countries," Deputy Minister Hang said.

Alongside opportunities for development, Mekong countries are facing a range of cross-border challenges, including climate change, water security, cybercrime, and environmental issues. At the same time, they are striving to achieve rapid and sustainable socioeconomic development.

Against this backdrop, member countries expect the two summits to agree on new cooperation orientations, bringing changes in both priority areas and implementation approaches, thereby improving the effectiveness and practical value of the cooperation mechanisms for individual countries and the region as a whole.

The 12th CLMV Summit will be held under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Unlocking Potential – Creating a Prosperous Future.” Key agenda items include strengthening economic connectivity among member countries and between CLMV and external partners; boosting connectivity in infrastructure, logistics, trade, supply chains, people, and the environment; and mobilising resources more effectively to create breakthroughs in cooperation.

Meanwhile, the 11th ACMECS Summit will adopt the theme “Enhancing Socioeconomic Development towards a Smart and Sustainable ACMECS,” focusing on reviewing cooperation outcomes, setting future orientations, and developing a new ACMECS Master Plan for the future.

"Member countries had expressed broad consensus on the proposed themes and priorities of both summits," Deputy Minister Hang said.

One of the key issues expected to be discussed by leaders is strengthening strategic connectivity across the sub-region in a wide range of areas, from the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, and logistics to the environment, culture, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges. These efforts are expected to open up new development opportunities while facilitating investment and business activities across the region.

Leaders are also expected to discuss measures to enhance coordination in addressing shared challenges, particularly climate change, environmental protection, and the sustainable management and use of Mekong River water resources, helping safeguard livelihoods and ensure long-term stability for local communities.

Strengthening links between sub-regional cooperation mechanisms and ASEAN, development partners, businesses, and international organisations is also a key priority. The aim is to generate synergies in resources, initiatives, and cooperation programmes, contributing to the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

For Vietnam, hosting the two summits is both an honour and a responsibility, as well as an important opportunity to reinforce its proactive role in boosting Mekong sub-regional cooperation, an area of strategic significance to the country.

"Organising the summits represents an important step in implementing the foreign policy orientations of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly in boosting the central and regular role of foreign affairs and international integration. It also aims to strengthen solidarity, friendship, cooperation, and strategic ties with neighbouring countries, thereby expanding development opportunities and contributing to the country's development goals," Deputy Minister Nguyen Minh Hang emphasised.

Within the ACMECS framework, Vietnam has also actively promoted a common voice among Mekong countries in their engagement with partners and expanded its network of development partners to diversify resources.

Vietnam previously played an important role in making water resources a priority area of ACMECS cooperation, while also pushing the establishment of an environmental working group to strengthen coordination in protecting the Mekong River's water resources.

Preparations for the two summits have been carried carefully, under the close direction of Party, State, and government leaders and with strong coordination among ministries and agencies. Member countries have also expressed their appreciation for Vietnam's preparations.

“I am confident that, with the support of member countries and Mekong sub-regional nations, and Vietnam's strong sense of responsibility as host, the upcoming summits will be successful and deliver substantive progress in sub-regional cooperation. They will help strengthen solidarity and political trust among Mekong countries and make meaningful contributions to the development of Mekong sub-regional nations and the ASEAN Community,” said Deputy Minister Hang.

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