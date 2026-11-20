Photo: Mitsubishi Power

Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project to a consortium comprising South Korea's Doosan Enerbility and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC). Under the arrangement, Mitsubishi Power has been contracted by Doosan Enerbility to supply the two gas turbines.

Located within the O Mon power complex, O Mon 3 is scheduled for completion in 2030, further contributing to a stable and growing electricity supply in southern Vietnam.

Akihiro Ondo, CEO and managing director of Mitsubishi Power Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, “We are honoured to bring our advanced JAC gas turbine technology to O Mon 3, building on our involvement in O Mon 4. The four units to be supplied across these two power plants reflect our continued commitment to Vietnam's energy and economic development. We look forward to working closely with Petrovietnam and our partners to ensure the successful delivery of the project and contribute to world-class reliability and efficiency.”

The latest project builds on Mitsubishi Power's agreement, signed in August 2025, to supply two M701JAC gas turbines for the adjacent 1,155MW O Mon 4 Power Plant. The O Mon 3 and O Mon 4 projects form part of the Block B–O Mon gas-to-power project chain, a national priority aimed at strengthening Vietnam's energy security and supporting the country's energy transition.

Mitsubishi Power's involvement in the complex also includes a contract announced in November 2025 to support the conversion of O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant from oil to natural gas.

The J-Series Air-Cooled (JAC) gas turbines to be supplied are recognised for their world-class efficiency and proven reliability, offering combined-cycle efficiency of more than 64 per cent and having accumulated over 3.7 million operating hours worldwide.

Mitsubishi Power remains committed to advancing its industry-leading technologies to deliver reliable electricity, strengthen national energy systems, and support sustainable economic growth across Vietnam and Asia-Pacific.

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