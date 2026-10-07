ESG Symposium 2026 drives cross border regional climate action

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2026 – ESG Symposium 2026 is advancing from a forum for dialogue to regional-level action. Under the theme "ASEAN in Action: Powering Inclusive Green Transition," the Symposium builds on last year's proposals to advance three key agendas: Energy Transition, Just Transition and Climate Adaptation. It also links these agendas with Public–Private–People Partnership (4P) collaboration, in order to move approaches from the policy level to implementation in the business sector and local communities, and to bring lessons from Thailand into consideration for adaptation in other ASEAN contexts.



ESG Symposium 2026 Unites ASEAN for Action, Advancing Three Key Agendas through 4P Collaboration for a Tangible and Scalable Transition

ESG Symposium 2026 is organized as a regional collaboration platform by SCG together with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and partners from all sectors. It connects leaders and experts from government, business, finance, international, organization and academia to exchange knowledge and practices. It also brings them together to shape responses to ASEAN's key challenges, namely energy security, adaptation to climate change, and the creation of a green economy and green jobs that distribute opportunities and strengthen the region's resilience.

Joe Phelan, Executive Director - Asia Pacific, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), said: "The sustainability transition is linked to competitiveness, security and investment, which presents both a significant challenge and an important opportunity for ASEAN. The key lies in connecting policy, investment, technology and people through collaboration among government, business, the financial sector and communities, in order to drive ASEAN toward sustainable growth over the long term."



In Thailand, the business sector will play an important role in turning global direction into collective action, particularly by helping SMEs and entrepreneurs in the supply chain adapt and grow alongside the green economy. Dr. Phacharaphot Nuntramas, Krungthai Chief Economist & JSCCIB Economist, noted: "Thailand must use the Green Transition as an opportunity to enhance its competitiveness and attract future investment. The key is end-to-end implementation, creating an inclusive transition in which large businesses help upgrade SMEs in their supply chains so that they can adapt and grow together. In addition, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) is ready to carry the proposals from this forum forward through the Reinvent Thailand platform, together with the business sector and other stakeholders."



Three Key Agendas: From Progress to the Challenges Ahead This year's discussions build on the proposals from last year, with each agenda reflecting both the progress made and the new challenges that must be advanced jointly. The aim is to develop approaches suited to Thailand's context and to apply the lessons to other areas and contexts.



1) Energy Transition: Building energy security alongside competitive costs and decarbonization

Last year's proposals aimed to unlock access to renewable electricity through Third Party Access (TPA), Direct PPA and the reduction of regulatory constraints, so that the private sector could genuinely drive the transition. This year, the discussion moves toward raising the "readiness of the energy system," including enhancing the capacity and flexibility of the power grid, grid-forming technology, and adjusting the Power Development Plan (PDP) to align with future energy demand. It also looks further ahead to new technologies and energy sources such as Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and biofuels, as well as ASEAN-level cooperation through the ASEAN Power Grid. Dr. Areeporn Asawinpongphan, Research Fellow in Energy Policy at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), proposed establishing an energy system that balances security, competitive costs and decarbonization targets. She recommended accelerating the development of resilient infrastructure and energy systems, increasing the role of solar and bioenergy, upgrading grid infrastructure, developing energy sources, and liberalizing the energy market. This would enable businesses to access clean energy, ensure uninterrupted power transmission and distribution, and support future demand.



2) Just Transition: Enabling SMEs, workers and communities to grow together Last year, SMEs were supported through knowledge and tools such as NZAP and Go Together. This year, additional approaches include Funding Connect and SME Green Transition Plus for industrial SMEs, to help entrepreneurs gain greater access to knowledge, technology, funding and business opportunities.

Veerachai Monsintorn, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and Chairman of Small and Medium Industry Institute and Chairman of Thai-Chinese Economic and Investment Institute, proposed that support for entrepreneurs be tailored to their capacity to adapt, so that assistance is designed to match their needs. He suggested starting with a selected pilot group to create a comprehensive prototype, covering support in knowledge, technology, skills, standards, market access and funding sources through Funding Connect, before distilling lessons and scaling up. The goal is for entrepreneurs, workers and communities to access opportunities from the green economy and grow together.



3) Climate Adaptation: From post-disaster response to advance preparedness Building on last year's discussion of Water Resilience, this year the focus extends to an AI Simulation Platform for assessing flood risk and infrastructure vulnerability. There are plans to make the platform publicly accessible, and to look further toward ASEAN-level Risk Mapping and Simulation to help prepare for risks from floods, storms and other disasters. Asst. Prof. Dr. Pongsak Suttinon, Head of the Department of Water Resources Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, proposed shifting from addressing problems after impacts occur to forecasting and reducing risks in advance. He suggested developing a One Water Data Center to integrate water data, forecasting systems and early warning systems together with local communities. This would go alongside investment in dual-use infrastructure that serves both normal and crisis conditions. He also proposed extending water management toward a Water Economy, in order to reduce losses, sustain business continuity, and create economic and social value in local areas.



Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, said: "From the proposals and actions of the past year, we now see clear progress across all three agendas: Energy Transition, Just Transition and Climate Adaptation. The key challenge today is to take what we have learned and done over many years and scale it up more broadly. We have seen that Public–Private–People Partnership, or 4P, can deliver real results: the public sector creates conditions conducive to action, the private sector brings technology and capital to experiment, and the people's sector participates in defining the needs of each area, which is the Area-Based Approach. Drawing on lessons from Saraburi Province, we should take this 4P model and scale it to other areas, starting by studying the needs and problems of each area while identifying suitable partners, so that lessons can be turned into real action and cooperation can be extended with other countries.



If we can expand this kind of collaboration in a concrete way, it will accelerate change and build a competitive economy while effectively addressing climate change. Most importantly, it will open the way for every sector to grow together."

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