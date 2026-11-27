Since Vietnam and the United States upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, science, technology and innovation have been identified among the key areas for innovation and cooperation.

The two countries have also encouraged stronger research links, institutional connectivity, and greater collaboration between their business communities.

This foundation has been reinforced by expanding economic ties. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, two-way trade in goods between Vietnam and the United States reached $209.5 billion in 2025. Beyond conventional imports and exports, cooperation is increasingly extending into joint research, manufacturing, and supply chain development.

In the nutrition sector, Nutifood is marking a new step through the establishment of Nutifood American Nutrition Science, the strategic US entity of Nutifood Nutrition Group.

The company serves as a platform connecting Nutifood’s research and product development capabilities with the dairy and scientific ecosystem in the United States.

The signing between Nutifood American Nutrition Science and Dairy Farmers of America opens new opportunities between Vietnamese and US businesses. Photo: Nutifood

On November 24, in Kansas, Nutifood American Nutrition Science signed a cooperation agreement with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), witnessed by consul general of Vietnam in San Francisco Hoang Anh Tuan and senior executives from leading US dairy organisations.

The cooperation is designed to connect scientific, technological and market capabilities on both sides, moving beyond conventional product trading.

Nutifood and DFA plan to collaborate on formulation research, product development, and the creation of nutrition brands for international consumers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tuan recognised Nutifood’s efforts to establish partnerships with leading players in the US nutrition industry. He noted that the cooperation goes beyond the traditional import-export model by extending into research, scientific application, and supply chain development between the two countries, contributing to deeper Vietnam-US economic and scientific cooperation.

Combining complementary strengths across the nutrition value chain

The cooperation between Nutifood and its US partners is underpinned by complementary capabilities.

On the Vietnamese side, Nutifood brings more than 25 years of experience in nutrition research, product development, and understanding consumer needs in Vietnam and other markets. The company has also established research foundations in Vietnam, Sweden, and Australia, alongside intellectual property assets including its proprietary foreign investment formula, which was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in early 2026.

The US partner ecosystem, meanwhile, adds specialised capabilities in dairy sourcing, manufacturing, research and development, and scientific validation.

California Milk Advisory Board connects Nutifood with California’s dairy ecosystem and the network behind the Real California Milk seal.

California Dairies, Inc. contributes large-scale processing capabilities. As California’s largest dairy processing cooperative and the second largest in the US, its member farms supply approximately 17 billion pounds of milk annually, supported by a substantial manufacturing network and annual product sales of around $4 billion.

Tran Bao Minh, vice chairman of Nutifood, during a meeting and facility tour at California Dairies, Inc. Photo: Nutifood

In research and innovation, Nutifood is working with DFA and with Natural Immune Systems Laboratories, an independent US research organisation with more than 26 years of experience in immunology, biological activity, and clinical research.

The combined model creates value in both directions. Nutifood gains deeper access to scientific and industrial resources in the United States, while its US partners gain opportunities to combine their expertise with the product development experience and market understanding of a Vietnamese nutrition company.

The participation of a Vietnamese enterprise in partnerships built around research capabilities and proprietary intellectual property also reflects a broader shift in bilateral economic relations.

From conventional trade, cooperation is expanding into joint research, technology application, and value-chain development, adding greater depth to Vietnam-US connectivity in nutrition science and creating new opportunities for both sides to develop products and capabilities for international markets.

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