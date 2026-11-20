AEON also retained its No.1 position in Retail/Wholesale/Trading for the fourth consecutive year, becoming the first retailer to achieve this milestone. Based on feedback from over 70,000 professionals and students nationwide, the results highlight AEON Vietnam’s growing employer appeal.

“Vietnam Best Places to Work” is Anphabe’s annual ranking, independently validated by Intage Vietnam, offering reliable insights for career decisions.

AEON Vietnam ranked Top 8 in the Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work 2026. Photo: AEON Vietnam

AEON Vietnam rose to Top 8 in the Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work 2026 - Large Enterprises, retained its No.1 retail ranking for four consecutive years, and entered the Top 50 Best Employer of Choice for Vietnamese Students. Its appeal among retail professionals is over four times the industry average, driven by clear career paths and learning opportunities.

AEON Vietnam named a Top 50 Employer of Choice for Students 2026. Photo: AEON Vietnam

Tran Thi Tuyet Trinh, human resources manager at AEON Vietnam, shared, "This award recognises the contributions of approximately 10,000 AEON employees nationwide. I sincerely thank the entire team for this achievement. For AEON Vietnam, it is not a final destination, but a testament to our continued commitment to people development and a sustainable, fulfilling workplace."

Aligning human resources strategy with business growth: Building a strong employer brand

Vietnam’s retail market is modernising and expanding into rural areas, while the Retail Market Development Strategy to 2030, vision 2050, prioritises workforce quality, management, and digital skills.

As logistics and supply chains grow in importance, the 2025-2035 Logistics Development Strategy, vision 2050, promotes technology adoption and workforce development, creating new career opportunities.

Amid these changes, businesses must invest in training, professional skills, and future leaders to meet evolving industry demands.

AEON Group directs around 60 per cent of its Southeast Asia investment budget to Vietnam, reinforcing its long-term commitment and creating nationwide career opportunities for local talent without requiring relocation.

AEON creates local career opportunities. Photo: AEON Vietnam

AEON Vietnam is expanding its logistics and supply chain network across Northern and Southern Vietnam, creating opportunities for young professionals to develop expertise and skills aligned with AEON Group’s long-term vision in Vietnam.

At AEON Vietnam, human resources (HR) development aligns with business growth, reinforcing its “Sustainable Workplace” through “Sustainable Career Development” and “Sustainable Work Culture”.

Sustainable career development: clear pathways and continuous training

The Vietnam Best Places to Work 2026 survey recognises AEON Vietnam’s learning opportunities and transparent career pathways as key strengths of its HR strategy.

AEON’s Three-Pillar Development Model supports continuous learning and sustainable career growth:

Human Resource Business Partners (HRBP): Develop tailored HR strategies and succession plans for each business unit.

Skill Development Department: Provide practical training led by centre directors and internal experts.

AEON Academy: Works with HRBP to build clear career paths and deliver local and international training, including the Asia Leadership Development programme.

Rooted in AEON Group’s Japanese foundation, the model combines international best practices with flexibility to meet local needs.

AEON offers career training, from Retail Trainee and MD Training to international programmes. Photo: AEON Vietnam

AEON Vietnam views training as its greatest long-term employee benefit, offering career-based programmes from Retail Trainee and MD Training to internationally certified courses in the US and Europe. It also covers 50 per cent of external course fees, including MBA, language, and professional training, supporting continuous development and sustainable careers.

Sustainable work culture: building trust, empowerment and open communication

The 2026 survey recognises AEON Vietnam’s professionalism and its trust-based work environment with clear communication.

Coaching is central to its culture, empowering leaders to unlock employees’ potential, and helping them take ownership of their work and career growth. This approach resonates with younger generations seeking opportunities to develop their capabilities.

AEON promotes innovation and knowledge-sharing through Best Practice competition and internal initiatives. Photo: AEON Vietnam

AEON Vietnam promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion through transparent monthly updates and regular employee surveys.

Recognition from professionals and students reflects its commitment to people development. By investing in training and a transparent workplace, AEON empowers employees to grow their careers and contribute to business success.

Its No. 1 ranking in Retail/Wholesale/Trading for four consecutive years and Top 8 position in Vietnam’s Top 100 Best Places to Work 2026 reinforce its commitment to “Nourish to flourish.”

AEON Vietnam is hiring full-time and part-time staff nationwide. Explore opportunities via its official website and recruitment channels.

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