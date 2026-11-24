Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of C.P. Group, proudly received the recognition plaque “Organisations and Enterprises Supporting Communities” on behalf of C.P. Vietnam from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Honorary president of the Vietnam Red Cross Society. Photo: Thong Nhat - VNA

During his working visit to Vietnam from November 22 to 23, Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of C.P. Group, received the recognition plaque on behalf of C.P. Vietnam from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Honorary president of the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

Also representing C.P. Group at the ceremony were Montri Suwanposri, director and member of the Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of C.P. Vietnam Corporation, and Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam Corporation.

C.P. Vietnam was among 80 outstanding humanitarian role models nationwide honoured on this occasion. The recognition acknowledges the company's contributions to humanitarian initiatives and community development throughout its 33 years of operations in Vietnam.

Building on C.P. Group's longstanding tradition of humanitarian engagement, C.P. Vietnam has continued to support communities through initiatives focused on healthcare, emergency relief, food assistance, and sustainable livelihoods, with active participation from employees across the country.

"Our community initiatives have always received enthusiastic support from our employees, who volunteer their time and efforts to help people in need. Through practical actions, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve while fostering a culture of compassion and mutual support. This spirit has become an important part of our corporate culture," shared Montri Suwanposri, director and member of the Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of C.P. Vietnam Corporation.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Honorary president of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, and Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of C.P. Group, attended the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society. Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA

Since 1993, C.P. Vietnam's humanitarian and community support initiatives have reached approximately 26 million beneficiaries, with total financial contributions exceeding VND200 billion ($7.75 million).

These contributions span healthcare, emergency relief, social welfare, and livelihood development, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to supporting communities across Vietnam.

In healthcare and community wellbeing, C.P. Vietnam has helped mobilise more than one million units of donated blood, including over 100,000 blood donations from employees. The company has also supported the training of 620 first-aid personnel and mobilised volunteers for more than 50,000 relief missions.

Other healthcare initiatives have provided medical examinations and treatment to over 411,000 people and supported 1,604 eye surgeries, helping improve access to essential healthcare services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, C.P. Vietnam contributed VND50 billion ($1.94 million) to Vietnam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and donated 12 million medical face masks, alongside medical supplies and essential goods to support affected communities.

The company has also maintained scholarship programmes, social welfare initiatives, and emergency assistance for people affected by natural disasters. Through its partnership with Food Bank Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has helped deliver approximately 84 million kg of food to millions of people facing difficult circumstances.

Beyond immediate humanitarian assistance, C.P. Vietnam places particular emphasis on helping communities build resilience and improve their livelihoods over the long term.

Drawing on its expertise in agriculture and livestock production, the company has supported households affected by natural disasters and economic hardship in restoring production and developing more sustainable sources of income.

These initiatives have included the donation of 500,000 chicks and 250 metric tonnes of animal feed, alongside technical guidance and knowledge-sharing programmes that have supported nearly 10,000 households in improving their farming practices and livelihood opportunities.

Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of C.P. Group (centre); Montri Suwanposri, member of the Executive Committee of CPF and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of C.P. Vietnam (fourth from right); Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam (fourth from left); and other C.P. Vietnam executives attended the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society. Photo: C.P.Vietnam

Operating an integrated feed–farm–food value chain, C.P. Vietnam also contributes to local economic development by providing stable employment for more than 31,000 people across its feed mills, farms, slaughterhouses, food processing facilities, and offices nationwide.

Throughout its 33 years of operations in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained guided by C.P. Group's Three-Benefit Principle towards Sustainability, which places the interests of the country and its people before those of the company.

"I believe that humanitarian and community initiatives create lasting value when they go beyond addressing immediate needs to help people become more self-reliant, laying the foundation for sustainable improvements in their lives," said Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam Corporation.

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