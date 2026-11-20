Photo: AEON Vietnam

Beyond catering to local consumers, the project is also expected to connect with businesses, expand distribution channels for local products, and create new jobs, thereby supporting the locality’s socioeconomic development.

The opening comes at a landmark moment. On September 1, Quang Ninh officially became a centrally governed city, opening up new opportunities and momentum for growth. Against this backdrop, modern commercial formats such as AEON Halong are particularly significant to the city’s next stage of development.

Home to Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, Quang Ninh is a well-known destination attracting large numbers of domestic and international tourists. As tourism continues to expand, demand for shopping, dining, and convenient services is also increasing.

At the opening ceremony, Le Van Anh, Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee, said, “The project is expected to help upgrade the city's commercial infrastructure in a more civilised and modern direction. It will provide additional shopping, leisure, and entertainment space linked to the Halong-Bai Chay tourism area, expand distribution channels for Vietnamese goods and Quang Ninh's OCOP products, and create more jobs for local workers.”

A new shopping destination for residents and tourists

AEON Halong is AEON Vietnam's first General Merchandise Store in Quang Ninh. Designed as a new destination for shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences, it serves local residents as well as domestic and international tourists. Located within AEON MALL Halong, the store is the anchor retailer directly operated by AEON Vietnam, with a sales area of approximately 8,200 square metres.

Photo: AEON Vietnam

City leaders emphasised at the ceremony that the opening of AEON's first shopping mall in Halong marks an important milestone, with practical significance for the city's commerce and services sector.

During its first three days of operation, the centre welcomed nearly 160,000 visitors. Beyond expanding shopping choices for local residents, AEON Halong aims to meet the dining and experiential needs of tourists visiting the heritage city. By combining a modern retail environment with distinctive local products, the centre is expected to enrich the visitor experience in Halong-Bai Chay.

Connecting with businesses to support local commerce and economic development

AEON Halong aims to strengthen its ties with the local community through business activities that reflect local consumption needs and showcase Quang Ninh's specialty products. This will give local goods greater opportunities to reach consumers while providing an additional channel through which to introduce them to tourists.

This approach forms part of AEON Vietnam's broader commitment to working alongside local enterprises. In September 2026, AEON Vietnam partnered with Quang Ninh Department of Industry and Trade to organise a programme entitled “AEON Vietnam accompanies and develops with local businesses and business partners”.

Through networking activities, AEON Vietnam supports local enterprises in meeting modern distribution standards, gradually developing transparent supply chains, and strengthening their capacity to participate in the modern retail system.

In addition to creating more business opportunities for local enterprises, AEON Halong is expected to generate approximately 400 jobs, contributing to local employment and the development of human resources in the retail sector.

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer, chief Vietnam business officer of AEON Co., Ltd. and general director of AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd., said he expected AEON Halong to contribute to local economic growth and the modernisation of everyday life.

He added, “All our employees will do their very best so that, after AEON opens, customers can say that ‘our lives have become richer’.”

Photo: AEON Vietnam

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