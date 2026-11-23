Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, speaks at the award ceremony. Photo: Nestlé Vietnam

The company was also listed among the Top 50 Most Attractive Employer Brands for Vietnamese Students, reflecting its appeal to both experienced professionals and young people preparing to enter the labour market.

This marks the third time since 2021 that Nestlé Vietnam has secured the first spot in the ranking in the category of large enterprises. The achievement recognises the company’s continued efforts to build a people-centred workplace. Behind this recognition is not simply a ranking, but the collective contribution of its employees to fostering a positive workplace culture every day. Collaboration, respect, and mutual care are among the company’s core values.

The annual Vietnam Best Places to Work ranking is conducted by Anphabe under the sponsorship of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), with results independently verified by INTAGE Vietnam. This year’s rankings were based on 72,000 votes from experienced employees evaluating the employer brands of 713 businesses across 18 industries. Against this backdrop, Nestlé Vietnam’s achievement reflects two key dimensions, including employer brand attractiveness and employee experience.

Commenting on the award, Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, highlighted the collective contribution of the company’s workforce. “The Vietnam 100 Best Places to Work in 2026 award belongs to Nestlé Vietnam’s 2,400 employees. The spirit of collaboration, respect, and mutual care has created a diverse and inclusive working environment. We want every employee to feel trusted and heard, and to be given opportunities to grow and unlock their potential,” he said.

The company’s people development strategy is reflected in its specialised training, mentoring, and job rotation programmes. These initiatives provide employees with opportunities to strengthen their professional expertise, learn from colleagues, and gain exposure to different job requirements. Training is seen not merely as a means of equipping employees with the knowledge needed for their current roles, but also as an integral part of their individual career development. This is how the company translates its commitment to empowering employees to realise their potential into practice.

Alongside developing its existing workforce, Nestlé Vietnam works with universities to recruit and support young talent. In 2026, its Nestlé Needs Youth initiative helped nearly 20,000 young people under the age of 30 access career opportunities and develop their skills. With a focus on young people, the company earns recognition among the Top 50 Most Attractive Employer Brands for Vietnamese Students: building an attractive employer brand while helping young people prepare for their professional journeys.

The management trainee course titled Nestlé #SparkTheNext Leaders Programme (NSLP) enables fresh graduates to rotate across departments, work on real-world projects, and develop their leadership career paths.

In terms of workplace inclusion, company figures show that women account for approximately 50 per cent of senior management and leadership positions, and around 48 per cent of other management roles. Nearly 70 per cent of Nestlé Vietnam’s management workforce belongs to Generations Y and Z. These figures highlight the representation of women and younger generations in the company’s management team. Together with training and career development, an inclusive working environment is an integral part of the people-centred approach the company is pursuing.

Jacob said, “By listening to employee feedback, Nestlé Vietnam continues to improve its working environment. The recognition from the ranking is therefore not an end in itself, but also reinforces the company’s responsibility to sustain a culture of respect and create more development opportunities for its people. From individual contributions to collective efforts, the message to all 2,400 employees underscores the importance of people in Nestlé Vietnam’s journey towards building a better workplace.”

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