Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong and Moon Ji Sung, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of South Korea. Photo: Quy Anh

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong commended South Korea for being Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investment source, with major corporations operating in the country, particularly in electronics, semiconductors, and manufacturing.

The Vietnam-South Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop strongly and deepen in recent years. In development cooperation, South Korea is Vietnam’s second-largest Asian bilateral donor, providing official development assistance (ODA) through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Fund.

Deputy Minister Moon Ji Sung expressed pleasure at meeting Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong again following their previous exchange in September 2026, on the sidelines of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to South Korea. He said the meeting helped strengthen mutual trust and create a favourable foundation for the two finance ministries to boost substantive cooperation.

Deputy Minister Sung said he would work to implement leaders’ directives to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

At the meeting, he also shared updates on changes to South Korea’s administrative structure, which have introduced new requirements for ODA projects financed through the EDCF. Nevertheless, South Korea expressed its desire to continue technical- and high-level exchanges with Vietnam in 2027 to share information, address outstanding issues, and advance ODA cooperation.

Deputy Minister Phuong said that he would direct relevant units to promptly engage with their counterparts at South Korea’s Ministry of Finance and Economy to arrange bilateral meetings in the near future.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister Phuong noted that both ministries of finance (MoFs) would assume leading roles in major regional financial cooperation forums in 2027.

Vietnam will chair the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process, while South Korea will co-chair the ASEAN+3 Finance Cooperation Process, providing an opportunity for the two countries to coordinate and support each other across regional forums.

Tran Quoc Phuong introduced key APEC events to be hosted by Vietnam’s MoF in 2027, including the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, in late February, and the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Halong, Quang Ninh, in October.

During Vietnam’s APEC 2027 year, the MoF will also advance four priority cooperation themes: strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses; boosting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; diversifying financial resources for development across APEC economies; and enhancing the capacity of young professionals in the finance sector.

These priorities were announced by Vietnam’s MoF at the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Hong Kong, China, in October 2026. They were developed with consideration for the common priorities of APEC members, while building on previous themes, particularly the orientations of the Incheon Action Plan adopted at the 2025 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting hosted by South Korea.

On this occasion, Deputy Minister Phuong invited Deputy Minister Sung to attend the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting in Nha Trang in late February 2027.

Vietnam and World Bank discuss priorities for APEC 2027 On the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Hong Kong, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held bilateral talks with a World Bank Group delegation led by Paschal Donohoe, managing director and chief knowledge officer of the World Bank Group, on October 20.

Vietnam sets out four priorities for 2027 APEC finance agenda Vietnam has proposed four priority themes for the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP), which it will host in Halong, as APEC finance ministers have endorsed a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to building an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific.