Photo: SCG

SCG delivered stronger business performance during the first nine months of 2026 despite global uncertainties, supported by ongoing business transformation and operational improvements.

For the first nine months of 2026, SCG reported Adjusted Cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.73 billion, up 19 per cent on-year.

Group profit for the period rose 13 per cent, while revenue from sales increased 3 per cent on-year. Despite geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices and challenging market conditions, SCG continued restructuring its businesses, strengthening its financial position, and improving operational efficiency through AI and robotics. Construction materials and packaging markets across ASEAN, particularly Vietnam, also showed growth.

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG, said, “2026 has brought significant challenges, from geopolitical tensions to volatile energy costs. Vietnam remains an important part of SCG's long-term growth. While market conditions remain challenging, we continue investing in projects, people, and partnerships that create lasting value for our customers, partners, and communities. Through strategic investments and closer collaboration across ASEAN, we aim to build stronger businesses and support sustainable growth together.”

Vietnam continues to play an important role in SCG's regional manufacturing network, generating $1.86 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026. Beyond business performance, SCG sees opportunities to support Vietnam's growth through technology, innovation, and stronger partnerships with local businesses. Developing skilled talent and competitive local suppliers will be important to this progress.

In Q3/2026, SCG advanced three priorities in Vietnam: helping local businesses grow and compete; creating new opportunities for Vietnamese manufacturers; and supporting young people and communities.

Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can benefit from practical knowledge and experience to improve their operations and adapt to changing market conditions. SCG works with government agencies, industry partners, and local businesses to share practical knowledge and support more sustainable business practices.

Through initiatives such as Go Together at PRIME Group and Binh Minh Plastics, as well as industry seminars, Vietnamese SMEs can learn from the experience of SCG's established businesses and explore how to apply relevant practices in their own operations, including approaches to efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

SCG is helping Vietnamese manufacturers become more competitive through new market opportunities, operational improvements, and investments in advanced production capabilities.

Photo: SCG

At Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), SCG is advancing the ethane feedstock enhancement project, with completion targeted for Q2/2027, ahead of the earlier schedule. Once completed, the project is expected to improve feedstock flexibility, supporting the long-term competitiveness of Vietnam's petrochemical industry. The LSP plant is expected to resume operations in Q2/2027.

In the packaging business, Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, a member of SCG Packaging (SCGP), held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Duy Tan Long An Factory in Tay Ninh Province, with an estimated investment of $34.96 million. The project will expand production capacity and introduce advanced automation technologies, strengthening operational efficiency, and the company's ability to serve domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, PRIME Group recorded a 70 per cent on-year increase in total tile exports and 33 per cent growth in porcelain tile exports in Q3/2026, reflecting demand for Vietnam-made construction materials in overseas markets. Beyond manufacturing, the opening of SCG Home, a 5,500-square-meter destination featuring more than 60 Vietnamese and international brands, creates opportunities for manufacturers to reach customers and gives consumers access to a wider range of home improvement solutions.

Guided by its commitment to leaving no one behind, SCG supports students and young people in Vietnam while working with local communities to address practical needs.

Marking the 20th SCG Sharing The Dream in 2026, SCG is awarding 170 scholarships worth $81,000 to help students continue their education and develop the skills and confidence to contribute to Vietnam's future.

Meanwhile, the Loving Water for Future programme, implemented with Binh Minh Plastics, supports communities in Lam Dong and Son La that face difficulties accessing clean water, helping improve access to this essential resource in daily life.

Looking ahead, SCG will continue investing in Vietnam's industrial capabilities, sharing expertise with local partners, and supporting young people and communities. Through ASEAN Synergy and closer regional collaboration, SCG aims to create long-term value for customers, businesses. and communities while supporting higher-value, sustainable growth across the region.

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem As global buyers look beyond product quality to carbon, traceability, and governance, foreign investors are being asked to contribute more than capital. SCG, through its member company Prime Group, is testing a model in which raising standards goes hand in hand with helping Vietnamese partners, especially SMEs, meet them.

SCG presents artificial intelligence corporate strategy at Forbes CEO conference Industrial group SCG presented enterprise artificial intelligence strategies at the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2026 in Singapore, detailing operational workflows for changing international business environments.