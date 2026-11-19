The event saw the presence of Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, and representatives of government agencies.

VNVC and MSD leaders met with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra to discuss Vietnam’s healthcare priorities, the role of science, technology, and innovation in advancing healthcare, and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the government and the private sector. Photo: Phan Tuan

The announcement marks a key milestone during the visit of MSD’s senior leadership team to Vietnam, laying the groundwork for further steps towards the long-term transfer of scientific knowledge, technical expertise, quality processes, and manufacturing capabilities to VNVC.

In the presence of leaders from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MSD, and VNVC announced plans to collaborate on the technology transfer, manufacturing, and localisation of strategic vaccine technology products. Photo: Phan Tuan

"MSD looks forward to bringing more than 130 years of global expertise to this planned partnership. We are equally encouraged by VNVC’s local leadership, investment, and long-term vision. By combining our respective strengths, we hope to support stronger disease prevention efforts and deliver lasting benefits for the health of the Vietnamese people,” said Marc Gailhardou, president of MSD’s Intercontinental Region.

Marc Gailhardou, president of MSD’s Intercontinental Region, shared MSD’s vision for its planned collaboration with VNVC to advance disease prevention and make a lasting contribution to the health of people in Vietnam. Photo: Phan Tuan

Ngo Chi Dung, VNVC’s chairman and CEO, said, “For many years, VNVC has worked closely with MSD to bring millions of vaccine doses to people in Vietnam each year. Building on this successful collaboration, the two parties are working toward a strategic cooperation plan covering technology transfer, manufacturing, and localisation of strategic vaccine technology product, contributing to Vietnam’s vision of advancing science and technology and strengthening healthcare self-reliance.”

“VNVC views high-tech vaccine manufacturing a long-term strategy that requires significant investment in technology, human resources, and quality management. We have invested in the development of a modern manufacturing facility and are building the foundation to receive and progressively master advanced technologies. Our plan to collaborate with MSD marks an important step forward, opening opportunities to access world-leading vaccine manufacturing technologies, strengthen domestic supply capabilities, expand access to vaccines, and enhance Vietnam’s position in the global vaccine industry,” he added.

Later that day, MSD leaders also met with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra. The discussions focused on Vietnam’s healthcare priorities, the role of science, technology, and innovation in advancing healthcare, and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the government and the private sector.

During the meeting, MSD shared details of its plan to collaborate with VNVC on the technology transfer, manufacturing, and localisation of strategic vaccine technology product, reflecting MSD’s long-term commitment to Vietnam. The parties also explored ways to expand access to innovative medicines and high-quality vaccines while contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system.

MSD’s planned partnership with VNVC, together with its high-level engagements during the visit, reinforces the role of partnership, science, and innovation in supporting the sustainable development of Vietnam’s healthcare system.

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