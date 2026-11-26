With nearly all employers (96 per cent) planning salary increases in 2027 and almost half (47 per cent) expecting to grow their headcount by 5 per cent or more, the job market is evolving rapidly.

These are among the key findings of the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027, an annual analysis of employer and professional attitudes and salary benchmarks by the global talent solutions business.

These findings come against a resilient economic backdrop. Vietnam’s GDP grew by more than 8 per cent in the first half of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office, while registered FDI reached nearly $35 billion during the same period.

Electronics, semiconductors, high-tech manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics are among the industries attracting this investment and generating the strongest hiring demand.

Yet strong growth is not translating into across-the-board pay rises. With inflation hovering around 5 per cent, organisations are shifting from ‘growth at all costs’ towards strengthening their core capabilities.

Employers are taking a more targeted approach to pay rises, channelling budgets into roles that directly drive revenue, productivity, or digital transformation.

96 per cent of companies in Vietnam plan to increase salaries in 2027, while almost half expect to expand their workforce. Photos: Robert Walters

Employee snapshot: Optimistic but selective in career decisions

Professionals in Vietnam are entering 2027 with strong optimism. 84 per cent are confident about the outlook for their field, while 74 per cent are open to new opportunities in the next 12 months, including 43 per cent who are actively looking for a new role.

That openness, however, is tempered by caution. Professionals are becoming more deliberate in their assessment of potential employers, with career growth, leadership quality, company culture, and meaningful work increasingly shaping their decisions.

This shift is also redefining what makes an employer attractive. Compensation remains a critical factor: 51 per cent of professionals rank compensation and benefits as their top consideration, and 63 per cent cite salary gaps as the biggest barrier in their job search.

While salary is important, professionals are also looking for a holistic package to decide if they move or stay in their current jobs. Flexible working arrangements (35 per cent), work-life balance (35 per cent), transparent and supportive leadership (32 per cent), and clear career progression (27 per cent) are what professionals value most from an employer.

High-calibre candidates continue to hold a strong position in salary negotiations, with professionals expecting salary increases of 15-25 per cent when moving to a new role, rising to up to 30 per cent in high-growth fields such as semiconductors, AI, supply chain, and operations management.

Employer key trends: Prioritising leadership capability and productivity in the digital era

Despite ongoing cost pressures, businesses remain prepared to invest in their workforce.

The overall market salary adjustment is expected to remain at 5-10 per cent in 2027. Nearly all employers (96 per cent) plan to raise salaries, with 91 per cent planning increases of 3 per cent or more and 35 per cent prepared to go above 7 per cent to retain key talent. Meanwhile, 47 per cent plan to grow headcount by 5 per cent or more, including 14 per cent targeting growth of over 10 per cent.

Yet securing the right people remains the core challenge. 78 per cent of employers report difficulty finding candidates who combine technical expertise with hands-on experience.

The gap is most acute at senior and managerial levels, with the hardest-to-find skills being leadership and people management (47 per cent), business and commercial development (37 per cent), and data analysis (33 per cent).

Pham Tuan Phuc, country manager of Robert Walters Vietnam, noted, “Vietnam’s job market in 2026 presented strong opportunities for both businesses and professionals. Demand for high-quality talent with the right expertise and practical experience continued to grow, particularly across AI, engineering, semiconductors, manufacturing, and supply chain.

"This demand was especially pronounced for technical specialists and mid- to senior-level management professionals. Against this backdrop, businesses will need to take a more proactive approach to attracting, developing, and retaining talent, while professionals with relevant expertise and skills will have more opportunities to advance their careers. We expect these trends to continue shaping Vietnam’s job market in 2027.”

Scarcity is also making retention as critical as acquisition. With 71 per cent of employers reporting higher-than-expected voluntary turnover, companies are increasing salary and retention budgets, investing in internal reskilling and upskilling, and widening their search to cross-industry and overseas Vietnamese talent.

Hybrid working, typically 3-4 office days a week, balances cohesion with flexibility and remains a key retention lever. 27 per cent of professionals say they would look elsewhere if required to return to the office full-time.

At the same time, AI literacy is fast becoming a baseline competency, particularly in finance, HR, supply chain, sales operations, and marketing.

So far, AI has not triggered large-scale layoffs; instead, it is enabling businesses to achieve more with existing teams, gradually shifting costs from headcount towards technology.

Pham Tuan Phuc, country manager of Robert Walters Vietnam

Recommendations for people strategy

Robert Walters suggests practical steps businesses can take to attract and retain top talent in 2027:

Benchmark salaries and benefits to stay aligned with market trends, even when full pay reviews aren’t possible, and offer competitive total reward packages for niche roles.

Identify and invest in critical skills, particularly in AI and digital transformation, and position learning as a retention benefit.

Provide clarity on career development, helping employees see a path for progression within the organisation, even in leaner teams.

Offer flexibility and wellbeing support where feasible and clearly explain the value of in-office days.

Shorten hiring processes and build talent maps and succession plans before vacancies arise.

Communicate openly about business strategy so employees understand where the business is going and the role they play in its growth.

“Companies that succeed in attracting and retaining talent in Vietnam in 2027 will not necessarily be those paying the highest salaries,” said Phuc. “They will be those offering the strongest combination of career growth, leadership quality, flexibility, learning opportunities, and employee experience.”

Drawing on data from thousands of roles across its global network, the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027 provides a detailed view of salary movements, the most in-demand skills, and the priorities shaping both hiring and retention strategies for the year ahead.

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