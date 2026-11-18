Photo: ITL Logistics

The two companies signed the agreement in Danang on November 10, saying it signals goodwill and a shared direction for the partnership and lays the groundwork for assessing and pursuing future collaboration.

Le Duc Khoi, CEO of ITL Logistics, said Vietnam’s logistics industry is growing rapidly and increasingly diverse customer needs call for more comprehensive and flexible supply chain solutions. By pooling resources and drawing on each other’s strengths, the two companies can deliver greater value to customers and improve the industry’s competitiveness.

“Partnering with Viettel Post is a concrete step in that direction. It gives us an opportunity to combine our complementary capabilities and develop efficient, sustainable logistics solutions,” said Khoi.

Vietnam's logistics services sector is growing by about 14–16 per cent a year and accounts for 4.5–5 per cent of GDP, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Logistics costs have fallen from more than 20 per cent of GDP in 2014 to around 16 per cent today.

The country's Strategy for the Development of Logistics Services for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2050, aims to lift the sector's contribution to 5–7 per cent of GDP, cut logistics costs to 12–15 per cent of GDP, and place Vietnam among the top 40 countries on the Logistics Performance Index

Achieving these goals demands scale and cost efficiency along with a shift towards modern, professional operating models capable of deeper integration into global value chains. Strengthening connectivity across infrastructure, service providers, and manufacturing sectors is therefore critical.

At the signing ceremony, executives and specialists from ITL Logistics and Viettel Post identified several priorities for potential collaboration. These include container transport, connecting with corporate and foreign customers, warehousing, distribution and supply chain services, multimodal transport, and cross-border logistics.

These areas represent strong complementary synergies, forming a basis for further feasibility studies and implementation plans. The two companies are also exploring potential joint ventures.

Viettel Post is a technology-driven logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions spanning delivery, transportation, warehousing, trade and cross-border logistics.

As it transitions from a parcel delivery company to an integrated logistics provider, Viettel Post is building 4PL (fourth-party logistics) coordination capabilities, nationwide logistics infrastructure, and a cross-border network powered by proprietary technology. Viettel Post aims to become a strategic supply chain partner, helping customers optimise costs, improve competitiveness, and expand into new markets.

ITL Logistics is a member of ITL Corporation, a billion-dollar logistics company that has earned Vietnam National Brand recognition three consecutive times. The company is building a comprehensive service ecosystem spanning aviation logistics, freight management, contract logistics, port logistics, and digitalised logistics, and serves as GSA for more than 22 airlines, operating cargo transportation on more than 300 flights a week with a network of agents and partners in more than 190 countries and territories.

ITL is also investing in warehouses, ports, inland container depots (ICDs), and cargo terminals while expanding its road and inland waterway transport fleets, working towards an open logistics model that enables connectivity and resource sharing across the industry. It currently owns five ports and ICDs stretching from northern to southern Vietnam, more than 700 trucks and prime movers, over 1,200 container trailers, 34 barges, 50,000 pallets, and a total warehouse area of 500,000 sq.m.

Through proactive connectivity and mutual strength-building, ITL Logistics and Viettel Post aim to turn these opportunities into concrete initiatives, expand service capacity, deliver practical value to customers, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's logistics industry.

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