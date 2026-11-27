The event took place in Doan Dao commune, Hung Yen province, marking a significant milestone in completing the project’s technical infrastructure and strengthening its management and operational capabilities, thereby facilitating investment and manufacturing activities in the area.

The ceremony was attended by Vu Thanh Van, member of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and director of the Hung Yen Department of Industry and Trade, along with representatives of provincial departments, agencies, and local authorities.

Stavian Group was represented by Tony, Dinh Duc Thang, chairman of Stavian Group, and David, Nguyen Minh Tu, vice chairman of Stavian Group, who directly oversaw the project’s implementation and construction.

The presence of Hung Yen provincial leaders and Stavian Group's senior leaders at the ceremony reflects the close cooperation between local authorities and the private sector in developing industrial infrastructure in Hung Yen, as well as their shared commitment to attracting investment and local economic growth through long-term collaboration.

Delegates officially inaugurated Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster. Photo: Stavian Industrial Park

Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster covers a total area of 66.5 hectares, of which approximately 48.9 ha are designated for industrial use. As of the inauguration, the cluster's main technical infrastructure has been completed, including a power supply system with a maximum capacity of 66 MW, a clean water supply system with a capacity of 2,200 cubic metres per day, and a centralised wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 cu.m per day, with Phase 1 capable of treating 1,000 cu.m per day.

The cluster is also equipped with the fire prevention and firefighting systems, telecommunications infrastructure, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance systems. The comprehensive completion of the technical infrastructure enables the cluster to support its tenants in project development, investment, and manufacturing operations.

David, Nguyen Minh Tu, vice chairman of Stavian Group (left), received a congratulatory flower arrangement from Vu Thanh Van, director of Hung Yen Department of Industry and Trade. Photo: Stavian Industrial Park

Located in Doan Dao commune, Hung Yen province, Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster benefits from connectivity to regional economic and industrial centres via National Highway No.38B, the route linking Hanoi - Hung Yen - Haiphong.

The project is also strategically positioned to access the Tan Phuc - Vong Phan road, expected to be completed in 2026, further enhancing connectivity to major transport routes, including Hanoi - Haiphong Expressway and Ring Road No.5 of the Hanoi Capital area.

In addition to its strategic location and transport connectivity, the industrial cluster offers flexible land plot sizes to meet investors' diverse requirements.

Leveraging the multi-sector ecosystem of Stavian Group, Stavian Industrial Park aims to provide integrated solutions tailored to investors' needs, including power distribution, renewable energy, rooftop solar power, battery energy storage systems, LNG supply, as well as ready-built factories and warehouses. These solutions are designed to optimise investment costs, improve energy efficiency, and boost green and sustainable industrial development.

Alongside the inauguration of the industrial cluster, the Administration Building of Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster has also officially commenced operations. Located at the gateway of the cluster, the building is designed with functional spaces including a reception area, a project showcase space, a multipurpose meeting room, and working areas for the management and operations team.

The opening of the Administration Building enhances the facilities for on-site management and operations, while establishing a direct point of contact for investor support. Through this, Stavian Industrial Park is committed to supporting investors throughout project implementation, from providing information and guidance on investment procedures to coordinating during the construction and completion of factories, helping the tenants bring their production facilities into operation in a timely manner.

Speaking at the event, Vu Thanh Van, director of Hung Yen Department of Industry and Trade – said, “We appreciate the Investor's efforts in implementing and completing the technical infrastructure of Quan Do Industrial Cluster. The project's inauguration marks a significant step forward in the province's efforts to engage investment, creates new momentum for industrial development, and contributes to achieving Hung Yen's double-digit economic growth target. With the continued partnership and support of local authorities, we are confident that the project will soon achieve full occupancy and deliver its intended investment efficiency.”

Louis, Nguyen Tuan Anh, general director of Stavian Industrial Park, said, "The inauguration of Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster and the opening of the Administration Building mark an important milestone in completing the project’s infrastructure and strengthening our capacity to manage and operate the project."

"We remain committed to developing our projects in a well-planned and responsible manner, with a strong focus on long-term operational efficiency and sustainability. By integrating industrial infrastructure with supporting services and solutions from Stavian Group’s ecosystem, we aim to better meet investors’ needs while laying the groundwork for the continued development of industrial projects in Hung Yen in the coming years. This also provides a foundation for Stavian Industrial Park to continue developing green, modern, and sustainable industrial infrastructure projects," he added.

With a 50-year operating term, Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster is positioned to attract investors from a wide range of manufacturing sectors, with a focus on clean industries, supporting industries, precision engineering, electrical and electronics manufacturing, high-tech manufacturing, and other industries aligned with local industrial planning and development priorities.

The inauguration of Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster and the opening of its Administration Building marked an important step in strengthening the quality of its industrial infrastructure, supporting manufacturing, and business activities. The project is expected to contribute to investment attraction, expand the province’s industrial land supply, and support Hung Yen’s industrial development.

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