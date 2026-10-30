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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SeABank unveils Sustainable Finance Framework

October 30, 2026 | 18:30
(0) user say
SeABank on October 29 announced its Sustainable Finance Framework, receiving a Second-Party Opinion from S&P Global Ratings.
SeABank unveils Sustainable Finance Framework
Photo: SeABank

This milestone establishes a foundation for funding growth and capital allocation towards SeABank’s sustainability commitments.

SeABank’s Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF) aligns with six international principles and guidelines issued by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), Loan Market Association, Asia-Pacific Loan Market Association, Loan Syndications and Trading Association, and International Finance Corporation. It governs the full fund lifecycle through four pillars: use of proceeds, process for evaluation and selection, management of proceeds, and reporting.

Funding under this framework will support eligible projects across 14 green categories (40-45 per cent), seven blue categories (10-15 per cent), and five social objectives (40-45 per cent).

The initiative aims to address Vietnam’s environmental and social challenges, such as emissions, water security, waste management, and pollution, while improving underserved communities’ access to vital services, housing, and finance. SeABank also supports marine biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, pioneering the field of blue financing.

The framework sets quantitative criteria, such as a minimum 20 per cent performance improvement in energy savings, emission reduction, or water efficiency. All credit exposures are screened and assessed through SeABank’s Environmental and Social Management System. These criteria and reporting mechanisms aim to enhance accountability and integrate sustainable finance into operations.

Building on its 2025 Green and Blue Bond Framework, ICMA-aligned and rated “Medium Green” by S&P Global Ratings, the updated framework adds lending and social objectives, unifying green, blue, and social financing under one structure.

Through these moves, SeABank has mobilised nearly $1.1 billion from international institutions, including IFC, AIIB, Norfund, Proparco, FMO, and DFC.

As of September 2026, outstanding green credit exceeded VND4.1 trillion ($159 million), up over 150 per cent from end-2025. By 2030, SeABank targets green credit at 5 per cent of total outstanding loans alongside a 10 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions against its baseline year, while expanding financial access for vulnerable groups, women-owned businesses, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Guided by its sustainability vision, SeABank is integrating environmental, social, and governance criteria into its long-term strategy and operations. The SFF serves as an indispensable instrument for capital mobilisation and deployment, empowering clients’ green transition as Vietnam advances towards net-zero by 2050.

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

On the afternoon of May 22, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, Minister Ngo Van Tuan received Iain Frew, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Vietnam.
SeABank raises charter capital to $1.32 billion SeABank raises charter capital to $1.32 billion

SeABank has increased its charter capital to VND34.29 trillion ($1.32 billion), strengthening its financial position for future expansion.
Carbon market opens new avenues for green finance Carbon market opens new avenues for green finance

A domestic carbon market could help turn emissions reductions into a new source of finance for businesses, diversifying funding for the green transition and easing reliance on bank credit as the economy advances towards its net-zero target.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
seabank bank ESG sustainable development green finance

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