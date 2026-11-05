Samsung Biologics Secures Top ESG Rating From Morningstar Sustainalytics

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has achieved a 'Negligible Risk' rating in the latest Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings assessment, marking further progress in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Samsung Biologics received an ESG Risk Rating score of 9.0, advancing from its previous 'Low Risk' rating to 'Negligible Risk,' the lowest of five risk categories. The result places the company among the top 0.5% of companies assessed in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Morningstar Sustainalytics, an independent ESG research and ratings provider, assesses approximately 16,000 companies worldwide based on their exposure to material ESG risks and how effectively those risks are managed. Under its methodology, scores below 10 indicate a negligible level of unmanaged ESG risk, with lower scores reflecting lower overall risk.

The improved rating reflects Samsung Biologics' continued efforts to strengthen ESG management across its business. The company has implemented initiatives to enhance environmental auditing, occupational health and safety, quality management, and business ethics, while reinforcing internal processes and oversight to identify and address potential risks.

"Effective risk management is fundamental to how we operate as a global CDMO," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "This recognition demonstrates the progress we have made in embedding responsible practices across our business. As we expand our global operations, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to managing risks and maintaining the trust of our clients and stakeholders."

The achievement follows Samsung Biologics' recent 'A' rating in the 2026 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. Earlier this year, the company also received the EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed globally.

For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com.