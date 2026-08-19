Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau secures ESG Champion healthcare award

August 19, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Healthcare facility Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau won the Company of the Year ESG award for health sustainability on 19 August 2026 in Malaysia.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has been awarded Company of the Year – ESG Champion for Health, Wellness and Sustainability at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2026. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in environmental stewardship, community impact, responsible governance and sustainable business practices.

Award Winning Moment

The Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2026, supported by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, is one of Malaysia's recognized platforms for celebrating organizations that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The award ceremony was officiated in Kuala Lumpur by YB Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, underscoring the national significance of advancing sustainable and socially responsible business practices in Malaysia.

Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau received the award for integrating sustainability into healthcare delivery while improving health outcomes for the Johor community. The national award recognizes the hospital's leadership in environmental sustainability, responsible governance, community health programs and sustainable healthcare delivery in Malaysia.

The award recognizes Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's unwavering commitment to integrating sustainability into healthcare delivery while creating meaningful and lasting value for the communities it serves. It reflects the hospital's dedication to responsible governance, environmental stewardship and community well-being.

Over the years, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has embraced its mission of "Caring Beyond Boundaries" by extending quality healthcare beyond the hospital walls through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, preventive health education, free health screening programmes and strategic community partnerships. These initiatives have empowered thousands of individuals to take charge of their health while improving access to quality healthcare in Johor Bahru and even across Johor.

Beyond its community outreach, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has embedded green initiatives into its daily operations through energy-efficient practices, responsible waste management, recycling initiatives, digitalisation and paperless workflows to minimise its environmental footprint. These efforts reflect the hospital's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care while fostering long-term healthcare sustainability.

Receiving the Company of the Year – ESG Champion for Health, Wellness and Sustainability Award reflects the hospital's holistic approach to sustainability; balancing quality healthcare, environmental responsibility and good governance to create a healthier and more sustainable future.

"This recognition is a proud milestone for our entire team and reinforces our commitment to delivering not only quality healthcare but also lasting value to our communities," said Dr. James Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau. "Healthcare organizations have a responsibility beyond treating illness. We believe sustainable healthcare means improving community health, reducing environmental impact and strengthening responsible clinical governance. This recognition reflects how Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau integrates these commitments into everyday patient care."

The hospital attributes this achievement to the unwavering dedication of its doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and support staff, whose passion and commitment have enabled Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau to consistently deliver compassionate, patient-centred care while championing ESG and sustainability initiatives.

Looking ahead, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau remains committed to strengthening community partnerships, embracing innovative healthcare solutions and further advancing sustainable healthcare through responsible environmental stewardship and digital transformation.

https://www.columbiaasia.com/malaysia/hospitals/tebrau/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau Year ESG award malaysia ESG

Related Contents

SCG's tour helps SMEs turn ESG ambitions into action

SCG's tour helps SMEs turn ESG ambitions into action

INTCO Medical named Industry Mover in S&P ESG yearbook

INTCO Medical named Industry Mover in S&P ESG yearbook

Daqo New Energy publishes 2025 ESG report

Daqo New Energy publishes 2025 ESG report

Carlsberg Vietnam launches ESG programme at first Supplier Day

Carlsberg Vietnam launches ESG programme at first Supplier Day

7-Eleven hits 1,000 CAFé stores, expands to KLIA

7-Eleven hits 1,000 CAFé stores, expands to KLIA

Promising sectors identified for Vietnam's next growth phase

Promising sectors identified for Vietnam's next growth phase

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial

Vietnam urged to strengthen compliance and competitiveness to expand US market access

Vietnam urged to strengthen compliance and competitiveness to expand US market access

Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau secures ESG Champion healthcare award

Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau secures ESG Champion healthcare award

Experts offer solutions on more substantive lending cuts

Experts offer solutions on more substantive lending cuts

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020