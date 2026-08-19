Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau secures ESG Champion healthcare award

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has been awarded Company of the Year – ESG Champion for Health, Wellness and Sustainability at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2026. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in environmental stewardship, community impact, responsible governance and sustainable business practices.

The Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2026, supported by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, is one of Malaysia's recognized platforms for celebrating organizations that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The award ceremony was officiated in Kuala Lumpur by YB Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, underscoring the national significance of advancing sustainable and socially responsible business practices in Malaysia.Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau received the award for integrating sustainability into healthcare delivery while improving health outcomes for the Johor community. The national award recognizes the hospital's leadership in environmental sustainability, responsible governance, community health programs and sustainable healthcare delivery in Malaysia.The award recognizes Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's unwavering commitment to integrating sustainability into healthcare delivery while creating meaningful and lasting value for the communities it serves. It reflects the hospital's dedication to responsible governance, environmental stewardship and community well-being.Over the years, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has embraced its mission of "Caring Beyond Boundaries" by extending quality healthcare beyond the hospital walls through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, preventive health education, free health screening programmes and strategic community partnerships. These initiatives have empowered thousands of individuals to take charge of their health while improving access to quality healthcare in Johor Bahru and even across Johor.Beyond its community outreach, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has embedded green initiatives into its daily operations through energy-efficient practices, responsible waste management, recycling initiatives, digitalisation and paperless workflows to minimise its environmental footprint. These efforts reflect the hospital's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care while fostering long-term healthcare sustainability.Receiving the Company of the Year – ESG Champion for Health, Wellness and Sustainability Award reflects the hospital's holistic approach to sustainability; balancing quality healthcare, environmental responsibility and good governance to create a healthier and more sustainable future."This recognition is a proud milestone for our entire team and reinforces our commitment to delivering not only quality healthcare but also lasting value to our communities," said Dr. James Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau. "Healthcare organizations have a responsibility beyond treating illness. We believe sustainable healthcare means improving community health, reducing environmental impact and strengthening responsible clinical governance. This recognition reflects how Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau integrates these commitments into everyday patient care."The hospital attributes this achievement to the unwavering dedication of its doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and support staff, whose passion and commitment have enabled Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau to consistently deliver compassionate, patient-centred care while championing ESG and sustainability initiatives.Looking ahead, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau remains committed to strengthening community partnerships, embracing innovative healthcare solutions and further advancing sustainable healthcare through responsible environmental stewardship and digital transformation.https://www.columbiaasia.com/malaysia/hospitals/tebrau/

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