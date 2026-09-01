VietnamPlas 2026 set for Ho Chi Minh City this September

With the market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 8 per cent from 2026 to 2031, equipment upgrades, material innovation and recycling are becoming key priorities.

As the market continues to develop, the 24th Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition, jointly organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd., from September 9 to 12 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is expected to bring together 650 exhibitors across 22,000 square metres, with companies from more than 15 countries and regions, showcasing plastics and rubber processing machinery, raw materials, recycling technologies, automation and smart manufacturing solutions.

VietnamPlas 2025 attracted more than 21,000 professional buyers over four days

VietnamPlas 2026 will focus on key industry priorities including cost efficiency, material upgrading and sustainable transformation, providing an important platform for international industry professionals to explore market trends, connect with supply chain partners, and expand business opportunities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The exhibition continues to receive support from major Vietnamese industry associations, including the Vietnam Plastics Association, Rubber and Plastic Manufacturers and Suppliers Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Association for Mechanical Industries, and Vietnam Waste Recycling Association, bringing together the plastics and rubber, machinery, recycling and manufacturing sectors to encourage industry exchange and cooperation.

The India Pavilion will make its debut at VietnamPlas this year, further strengthening the exhibition’s international lineup and bringing new products, technologies and cooperation opportunities to the market.

Companies from Asia, Europe and the Americas will also showcase plastics and rubber processing machinery, raw materials, recycling technologies, automation and related solutions, creating more opportunities for international exchange and cooperation in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Leading brands join the show, connecting the full plastics and rubber value chain

As Vietnam’s plastics and rubber market grows, demand from automotive, electronics, packaging, construction and consumer goods is driving the industry toward high-performance materials, material innovation and sustainable solutions.

VietnamPlas 2026 brings together leading petrochemical and material suppliers, connecting the value chain from raw materials and equipment to processing and end-use applications.

PetroChina, Yanchang Petroleum, Nam Giang (ExxonMobil), and Calofic Corporation will showcase PE, PP, other petrochemical raw materials, materials and related applications, highlighting Vietnam’s connection to the global raw material supply chain.

Solstice, Shanghai Huntsman Corporation, GPC International and Prahi Global Trading will also present speciality materials, high-performance chemical materials and related solutions, supporting the growing demand for advanced materials and applications.

Smart manufacturing and recycling move forward together: From cost reduction to value creation

With rising environmental requirements and production costs, plastics and rubber companies are turning to equipment upgrades, smart manufacturing and recycling to improve efficiency and product value.

VietnamPlas 2026 will showcase high-efficiency processing machinery, smart manufacturing and recycling technologies, with a focus on cost efficiency, resource savings and material reuse.

Along with this, JWELL, Shanghai CMIC, Yizumi, ARBURG, Honzen Union, Hwa Chin, Fu Chun Shin, HTL Tech, Kim Minh Machine, Omipa, Coperion and Nordson BKG will showcase injection molding, extrusion, rubber and plastics processing, automation and key processing equipment.

Meanwhile, Polystar, Lotus Green and Jiangyin Guibao will focus on plastics recycling, recycled materials and related processing technologies, responding to the growing demand driven by extended producer responsibility and the circular economy.

THC, Song Song and HC International will also present plastics and rubber processing and related applications, further expanding the range of solutions on display.

VietnamPlas 2025 brought together leading companies from Vietnam and around the world

Expert seminars on AI, sustainable materials and packaging applications

VietnamPlas 2026 will also host professional seminars featuring industry experts and businesses.

Discussions will cover AI applications in the plastics industry, recycled plastics and rubber, sustainable materials, green investment, and trends in single-use packaging materials.

The forums will provide insights into new opportunities created by digital transformation, the circular economy and sustainable manufacturing, while helping visitors grasp the latest technology, material, application and market trends.

As Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continues to grow, the plastics and rubber industry is entering a new phase of transformation, creating opportunities across materials, machinery and sustainable solutions.

From September 9 to 12, industry professionals, manufacturers and buyers are invited to SECC to discover the latest trends and technologies and explore new business opportunities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The 24th Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition Show dates: 09/09/2026 - 12/09/2026 Show times: 9 am ~ 5 pm (Closing at 3 pm on the last day) Venue: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Pre-register: chanchao.tw/1IB3kX Website: vietnamplas.chanchao.com.tw/en *Children under 16 are not permitted. Please dress appropriately; slippers are not allowed. All pets are prohibited.

Plastic, rubber industry exhibition begins in HCM City Advanced technologies and machinery and equipment used in the plastics and rubber industry are on display at the Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition that opened on October 3 in HCM City.

Vietnam's plastics industry embraces recycling trends Vietnam's plastics companies are turning their focus towards environmentally friendly technologies as well as new materials, embracing change to promote recycling and reduce and eliminate plastics in the environment.

VietnamPlas 2024 Executive Seminar: A strategic conversation for sustainability in the plastic industry A high-profile event on Vietnam’s plastics and rubber industries has taken place in Ho Chi Minh City, focused heavily on sustainability shifts and shaping business practices accordingly.