Fortinet earns 'Leader' status in Gartner firewall report for second year

Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall. Photo: Fortinet

Announced on September 17, the recognition means Fortinet is now featured in 11 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports across networking and security. Powered by custom-built FortiASICs and FortiOS, its FortiGate firewall solutions form an integral part of the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric, delivering consistent protection, performance, and operational simplicity across hybrid environments.

"Enterprise firewall expertise is earned through the trust customers place in a solution to protect their most critical environments," said Anthony James, EVP of marketing at Fortinet. "We believe our recognition as a Leader and highest position for Ability to Execute reflect Fortinet's proven ability to deliver security and networking at scale. We continue to expand what customers should expect from a firewall through innovation in AI-driven operations, post-quantum cryptography (PQC), multi-cloud orchestration, and cyberphysical visibility."

Fortinet Hybrid Mesh Firewall (HMF) solutions protect enterprise perimeter, heavy branch, data centre, carrier-grade, and managed security environments across physical, virtual, cloud-native, and as-a-service deployments. Supported by the FortiOS operating system, centralised management, and common FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, this consistent foundation enables organisations to standardise policies and simplify operations without introducing separate products and operating models for each environment.

Fortinet’s long-standing strategy converges networking and security within a common operating system. FortiOS integrates enterprise-class routing, secure SD-WAN, and next-generation firewall capabilities, enabling organisations to coordinate connectivity and security policies, improve application performance, accelerate branch and campus modernisation, and centrally manage distributed environments.

By bringing these capabilities together, Fortinet helps customers reduce complexity, improve operational efficiency, and build more resilient infrastructure.

Efforts have been made to advance the HMF through AI-based automation, PQC, and multi-cloud orchestration. AI-driven assistance, automation, and analytics. These solutions help networking and security teams investigate issues faster, automate routine activities, and improve policy management. The company is also helping customers prepare for emerging cryptographic risks while enabling consistent security policy and orchestration across multi-cloud environments.

Another key area is to extend visibility across the Internet of Things and cyberphysical systems environments through passive and active device discovery. These capabilities help organisations identify and categorise connected assets by manufacturer, firmware, and industrial function, while real-time firewall file monitoring helps identify unauthorised changes and protect the integrity of critical security infrastructure.

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