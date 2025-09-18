VietnamPlas 2025 showcases eco-friendly innovations for global growth

The expo has gathered over 650 leading exhibitors with 1,200 booths from 20 countries and regions. Spanning more than 22,000 square metres, the event is showcasing solutions that promote the sustainable transformation of the plastics and rubber sectors.

Vietnam’s plastics and rubber manufacturing sector is entering a new phase of development aligned with global trade. Exports are continuing to rise steadily, positioning Vietnam as the world’s third-largest rubber exporter with nearly 17.4 per cent of global market share. This growth is further supported by anticipated tariff adjustments in major markets, creating new opportunities and challenges for the industry.

At the same time, the industry is shifting towards greener production. From sustainable materials to advanced recycling solutions, these innovations help businesses remain competitive and adapt to evolving market needs. With demand forecasted to grow across automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, VietnamPlas 2025 serves as a dynamic platform for professionals to meet buyers, build partnerships, and unlock new opportunities in this fast-growing market.

Additionally, VietnamPlas 2025 has also placed sustainability at the heart of the exhibition. Leading enterprises from around the world are displaying advanced machinery, pioneering solutions, and high-value materials to accelerate business growth. With a strong focus on eco-friendly development, the event highlights how the industry is adapting to global challenges and evolving market demands. It also reflects Vietnam’s plastics and rubber sector entering a new era of sustainable growth, fuelled by innovation and deeper integration into global trade.

The seminar sessions, held alongside the exhibition, are convening leading industry experts, business professionals, and representatives from both global and local enterprises. Discussions are focusing on strategies to advance Vietnam’s plastics and rubber industry, the transformation of market trends, and the evolving applications of innovative plastic materials in today’s business landscape.

