Vietnam Water Week returns to Hanoi with expanded exhibition space

Vietnam Water Week 2026 expects to gather 200 organisations and businesses. Photo: Vietnam Water Week 2025

The event is scheduled for September 16–18, at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labour Culture Palace in Hanoi, featuring a specialised exhibition area of approximately 4,000 square metres. The Vietnam Water Supply and Drainage Association (VWSA) expects 200 organisations and businesses to participate, with around 250 booths from 20 countries and territories. The annual forum has steadily grown into one of Southeast Asia's more prestigious specialised events for the water industry.

Participating businesses and organisations will showcase advanced technologies, equipment, solutions, and management models in the following fields urban water supply and drainage; water supply and wastewater treatment; digital transformation in the water sector; data management and smart operation; water loss reduction; automation and remote control; energy saving and carbon emission reduction; circular economy; water reuse; environmental treatment technology, water filtration technology; waste management, treatment, and recycling; green solutions and technologies for sustainable urban development.

Along with the exhibition, Vietnam Water Week 2026 will organise a series of thematic seminars with the participation of state management agencies, international organisations, experts, scientists, and domestic and international businesses. Key themes include digital transformation of the water sector in the new era; climate change adaptation solutions for the water sector; gender equality in water sector businesses; promoting private investment and public-private partnerships in the water sector; along with open technical workshops; seminars and business networking events.

Through these workshops, networking events, and technical exchanges, the event will create a substantive networking space between management agencies, businesses, development organisations, and experts to promote innovation, share international experiences, and strengthen cooperation in the water sector.

The programme is expected to attract participation from many prestigious international organisations such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the International Water Association, along with water industry associations, management agencies, businesses, and experts from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hungary, and Finland.

This is the first time Vietnam Water Week will be held concurrently with the seventh National Congress of the Vietnam Water Supply and Drainage Association (2026-2031). This will be a significant event for the Vietnamese water industry community over the next five years, marking a generational leadership transition and defining strategic development directions for the industry in the context of digital transformation, climate change, and the need to modernise national infrastructure.

The congress will discuss key issues regarding mechanisms, policies, human resource development, application of science and technology, digital transformation, and expanding international cooperation to enhance the operational efficiency of Vietnam's water sector in the new phase.

The VWSA will organise activities to honour and present annual awards of the sector, including the 'Green Stream of Vietnam' Award, the 'Young Water Sector Cadre of Vietnam' Award, the 'Outstanding Graduation Project in Water and Environment' Award, and the 'Water for Life' Photo Contest.

Chairman of the VWSA, Nguyen Ngoc Diep, said, “The water sector is entering a period of profound transformation under the impact of digital technology, climate change, and the demands of sustainable development. Digital transformation helps improve management and operation efficiency and contributes to strengthening forecasting capabilities, risk management, and ensuring water security.”

Vietnam Water Week 2024 attracts 150 booths from 15 countries Vietnam Water Week 2024 has attracted 150 pavilions displaying advanced and smart materials, equipment, and technology from 15 countries.

Vietnam Water Week 2025 to splash down in Hanoi in August Vietnam Water Week 2025 is set to take place in Hanoi from August 20-22, themed “Vietnam’s Water Sector in the New Era: Challenges and Opportunities”.

Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms Vietnam Water Week 2025 will present a comprehensive picture of the Vietnamese water industry, marked by significant changes to meet the requirements of socioeconomic development and climate change adaptation.