Ho Chi Minh City's 50th celebrated through community stories

Photo: One Central Saigon

Marking the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City, the 'Our Beloved Ho Chi Minh City' initiative is a tribute from One Central Saigon to the city and the generations who have shaped its unique identity.

Held during celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, attendees were treated to an expansive artwork surrounding the façade of One Central Saigon, featuring iconic landmarks from across Vietnam, showcasing the image of a country rich in diverse identities, where memories and people from various regions converge in Ho Chi Minh City.

Next was a series of activities at September 23 Park to bring city stories closer to the community through interactive installations, where visitors discovered artworks inspired by community memories and perspectives.

Rather than following the format of a traditional exhibition, the experience was conceived as an immersive, multidimensional journey, with three interactive stations featuring 360-degree LED cube displays and touchscreen technology.

The installations offered audiences an engaging way to explore Ho Chi Minh City through its vibrant everyday life, distinctive architecture, iconic landmarks, and diverse cultural and artistic heritage.

Photo: One Central Saigon

The highlight of the programme was the awards ceremony for the 'Write a Story, A City' competition, held by One Central Saigon and Tri Thuc e-magazine. Over two weeks, the competition received 1,000 entries, with 100 outstanding submissions selected and shared by the jury.

Thi Anh Dao, marketing director of Masterise Group and representative of the organising committee, said, "The 1,000 stories have helped preserve precious memories and carry forward the values that define Ho Chi Minh City's identity. At Masterise Group, creating new values goes hand in hand with preserving cultural heritage. This is reflected in our vision for One Central Saigon – a symbolic destination and community space where stories, pride, and love for the city come together."

"Based on the values that define Ho Chi Minh City's unique character, One Central Saigon reflects Masterise Group's commitment to accompanying the city on its journey to becoming an internationally recognised megacity while safeguarding its cultural heritage for future generations," she added.

Nguyen Thanh Hung, deputy editor-in-chief of Tri Thuc e-magazine, said, "A city's identity is shaped not just by its architecture or historical landmarks but also by everyday life and the way memories are passed between generations. The true value of the competition lies in the authenticity and diversity of the authors' perceptions of Ho Chi Minh City."

"Each entry offers a unique perspective, yet together they form a vibrant picture of the city," he added. "Each story opens a space for dialogue, inviting the community to reflect, express gratitude, and continue writing a new chapter for today's Ho Chi Minh City."

Fifty years after its historic milestone, Ho Chi Minh City has transformed into one of Vietnam's leading centres of economic growth, culture, and innovation. The 50th anniversary is both an opportunity to reflect on the city's journey and a moment to ensure the stories, memories, and values that shape its identity continue to be shared and preserved in contemporary life.

Photo: One Central Saigon

'Our Beloved Ho Chi Minh City' reflects the city's broader commitment to preserving cultural heritage alongside urban modernisation, while encouraging younger generations to engage with history through interactive experiences and new technologies.

Through the initiative, millions of hearts – along with thousands of memories, emotions, and personal stories – have converged to shape the identity of Ho Chi Minh City today: a city nurtured by the millions who arrived and settled down.

From the historic Ben Thanh area, described by organisers as the city's 'original coordinates,' One Central Saigon aims to become a new symbolic destination where Vietnamese identity and global influences converge, carrying the city's historical legacy into its next century.

Masterise Group launches One Central Saigon On May 13, Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, officially launched One Central Saigon, Vietnam’s first mixed-use landmark destination.