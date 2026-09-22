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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition opens at JingAn Kerry Centre Shanghai

September 22, 2026 | 11:20
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Commercial developer JingAn Kerry Centre partnered with creative agency AllRightsReserved to launch the mainland premiere of the CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition in central Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – On September 10, JingAn Kerry Centre (JAKC) and AllRightsReserved (ARR), in collaboration with Spiralcute International, officially launched the Chinese mainland debut of "CHIIKAWA DAYS" Exhibition (Shanghai).

From September 12 to November 1, JAKC will be transformed into a CHIIKAWA-themed world for a 51-day exhibition. Multiple experience zones across the South Plaza and Nanjing West Road will feature Shanghai-exclusive exhibits making their global debut and inspired by local food culture, alongside a limited-time merchandise pop-up store and co-branded food offerings from JAKC tenants, creating an immersive CHIIKAWA experience for visitors.

Chinese Mainland Debut Brings Shanghai Longtang Eats to Life: "CHIIKAWA DAYS" Exhibition (Shanghai) Takes Centre Stage at JAKC

On September 10, "CHIIKAWA DAYS" Exhibition (Shanghai) marked its official launch. Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi made a surprise appearance at the event, meeting attending media up close and setting the stage for the exhibition. The exhibition had already made an early appearance on Anyi Road on September 5 with a preheat celebration featuring a series of giant CHIIKAWA sculptures. The installation drew strong footfall on its first day and widespread attention across social media, rapidly building nationwide awareness of the exhibition.

Opening to the public on September 12, the Chinese mainland debut of "CHIIKAWA DAYS" Exhibition (Shanghai) comprises two ticketed exhibition zones, a free exhibition zone and a limited-time pop-up store available exclusively to ticket holders. At the Piazza, the main ticketed zone, "CHIIKAWA's Everyday Life," takes visitors through nine themed rooms spanning Clothing, Food, Shelter and Action, and extending into everyday mini-adventures — from stepping into Chiikawa's home to taking on hunting missions. More than 100 3D sculptures recreate memorable scenes from the manga, including the rice cooker filled with white rice, the internet café, "Ramen Rō", the prison, the 3-star restaurant and iconic hunting scenes. Each room offers its own details and discoveries for fans to explore.

Among the highlights is the new Shanghai-exclusive "CHIIKAWA Longtang Eats" zone, created specifically for the city and presented as a dedicated exhibition area. Continuing the creative concept of incorporating local food culture into the world of CHIIKAWA, Chiikawa and friends wander through a traditional longtang setting inspired by old Shanghai before transforming into playful interpretations of some of Shanghai and the Jiangnan region's most recognisable delicacies, including pan-fried buns, savoury pork mooncakes, crab roe soup dumplings, butterfly pastries, braised pork, lion's head meatballs, eight-treasure rice pudding and almond tofu. The experience brings Shanghai fans a fresh sense of discovery while celebrating familiar local flavours.

Also making its Chinese mainland debut is a nine-metre-tall giant inflatable sculpture featuring Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi at the prominent junction of Nanjing West Road and Changde Road. The installation has become a gathering point for fans and residents from across the city, inviting visitors to step further into the everyday world of Chiikawa and friends.

The limited-time pop-up store is located on Level 2 of JAKC, where more than 50 licensed merchandise items will be introduced throughout the exhibition period. Shanghai-exclusive "CHIIKAWA Longtang Eats" themed souvenirs make their global debut, offering fans a broad selection of collectibles. Ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, the pop-up store will also launch a range of "Moon-Lantern Fest" themed merchandise. During the exhibition, participating food tenants at JAKC will introduce official CHIIKAWA collaborations. PAPER STONE BAKERY, for example, will offer freshly baked savoury pork mooncakes stamped with Chiikawa, bringing together Shanghai longtang food culture and IP creativity.

Images: Limited-time pop-up store on Level 2 of JAKC
Images: Limited-time pop-up store on Level 2 of JAKC

Admission includes access to both ticketed exhibition zones and eligibility to shop at the pop-up store. Throughout the exhibition, ticket holders will receive themed gifts at different stages and will also have opportunities to purchase limited-edition collaboration food items. Together, the exhibition, shopping and dining experiences create an immersive full-day itinerary, giving visitors a uniquely Shanghai CHIIKAWA memory to take home.

JAKC's collaboration with ARR to bring the Chinese mainland debut of "CHIIKAWA DAYS" Exhibition (Shanghai) to the city represents a significant evolution of its experiential consumption model. By drawing urban footfall and stimulating commercial activity, the exhibition further connects retail with culture and tourism. It reflects JAKC's responsiveness to consumer trends and contemporary cultural moments, while also aligning with the continued growth of inbound tourism and adding a new touchpoint for cultural exchange in Shanghai. As a core landmark of the Jing'an commercial district, JAKC continues to inject creative energy into the Nanjing West Road area through collaborations with leading cultural IPs, supporting its development as a hub where urban culture and new consumption converge. Looking ahead, JAKC will continue to integrate culture, commerce, tourism and exhibitions, contributing to Shanghai's development as a world-renowned tourism city while creating sustained momentum for the city through compelling cultural experiences.

*Special Notice: Display and opening arrangements for certain exhibits, particularly those in outdoor areas, may be adjusted due to weather conditions or other circumstances beyond the organisers' control. Please refer to actual on-site arrangements.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JingAn Kerry Centre (JAKC)

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TagTag:
CHIIKAWA DAYS JAKC JingAnKerryCentre

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