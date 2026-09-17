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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Industrial firms tap into $38.5m procurement demand

September 17, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
More than $38.5 million in procurement demand for 2026-2027 and 350 one-to-one business-matching sessions on the opening day are creating opportunities for industrial companies to access projects, find partners and expand their business.
Industrial firms tap into $38.5m procurement demand
Photo: Viet Industry

The Viet Industry - Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2026 international exhibition opened on September 16 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Dong Anh, Hanoi, bringing together more than 500 booths representing 300 domestic and international brands across 10,000 square metres.

The event focuses on products, equipment and technical solutions serving investment, construction and the operation of industrial facilities.

According to the organisers, total procurement demand recorded for 2026-2027 has exceeded $38.5 million, with demand concentrated on materials, equipment and technical systems for industrial plant investment, construction and operations.

The demand comes as industrial and high-tech investment and the development of manufacturing infrastructure are driving greater demand for equipment, technologies and specialised technical solutions.

On the opening day, 350 one-to-one business-matching sessions were held between buyers and suppliers. Rather than simply showcasing products at exhibition booths, the meetings focused on specific project requirements, including technical specifications, scope of supply, timelines, implementation capacity and suppliers’ ability to meet requirements.

Investors, main contractors and consultants can explore a range of solutions spanning construction, structures, materials, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), fire protection, power and energy, automation, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), cleanrooms, environmental control and systems for high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Tran Van Minh, vice chairman and secretary general of the Hanoi Young Business Association, said the programme was designed to facilitate substantive business connections by helping participants better understand each other’s needs and identify opportunities arising from specific market requirements.

“Business opportunities at the exhibition are concentrated in several sectors seeing strong investment demand, including electronics and semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food, and data centres. Cleanrooms, HVAC, cooling solutions for data centres, and energy management are among the topics attracting attention at the technical programmes,” Minh said.

Cao Dai Thang, chairman of Intech Group and a representative of the co-organiser, said that for projects with increasingly demanding technical requirements, the selection of solutions depends not only on individual product specifications but also on materials, technologies, suitability for actual conditions and long-term operational efficiency.

“The market is seeing many new technologies, materials and approaches, so it is essential for investors, main contractors and consultants to have opportunities to directly assess solutions and discuss them with suppliers. This is also the value we aim to create through the exhibition,” Thang said.

Alongside procurement-focused business matching, the Leadership Connect 2026 programme provides a forum for business leaders, associations, investors and main contractors to discuss investment directions, market demand and opportunities for longer-term cooperation.

Viet Industry - Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2026 will run through September 18, bringing together major brands and hundreds of companies in construction, MEP, HVAC, cleanrooms and supporting industries.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
industrial procurement demand Intech Group

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