Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July

As Vietnam emerges as one of Asia's most attractive manufacturing and investment destinations, demand for advanced production technologies is rising across key industrial sectors. From plastics and packaging to industrial automation and precision engineering, manufacturers are accelerating investments in digitalisation, sustainable production and smart factory solutions to enhance productivity and strengthen competitiveness in increasingly demanding global markets.

HanoiPlas 2026, HanoiPrintPack 2026, and the inaugural Intelligent Asia Hanoi will be held concurrently from July 1 to 4, at Hall 1 and Hall 2 of the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi. Together, the three exhibitions are expected to create one of Vietnam's largest industrial technology platforms, bringing together manufacturers, technology suppliers, investors, and industry organisations from around the world.

The exhibitions will span more than 15,000 square metres and feature over 400 exhibitors and leading brands from 11 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The expanded venue at the VEC reflects the growing scale of the event and the increasing demand for business networking and technology exchange within Vietnam's manufacturing community.

HanoiPlas continues to reinforce its role as one of northern Vietnam's leading trade exhibitions for the plastics and rubber industries. Building on more than a decade of development, the exhibition has evolved beyond a conventional machinery showcase into a specialised platform where manufacturers can explore technologies supporting sustainable production, operational efficiency and industrial innovation.

This year's event will present a broad portfolio of manufacturing technologies, including injection moulding machines, extrusion systems, blown-film equipment, industrial chemicals, raw materials, and auxiliary technologies. Particular attention will be given to recycling solutions, intelligent manufacturing applications, and resource-efficient production systems, reflecting the industry's accelerating transition towards circular economy practices and lower-carbon manufacturing.

Leading international manufacturers, including Guangdong Kaiming, Lohia, Yizumi, and Chen Hsong Vietnam, together with prominent Vietnamese companies such as Kim Cuong, Hoang Thien Long, and Honzen Union Vietnam are expected to introduce technologies designed to improve productivity, reduce energy consumption, and optimise production performance. According to the organisers, these innovations will provide manufacturers with practical solutions to address rising production costs while strengthening operational resilience in an increasingly competitive global market.

HanoiPlas 2025 attracted more than 8,400 visits in four days

Alongside HanoiPlas, HanoiPrintPack continues to serve as a strategic meeting point for Vietnam's printing and packaging industries, sectors undergoing rapid transformation as manufacturers respond to changing consumer demand, export requirements, and digital commerce.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce, food processing, consumer goods manufacturing, and export-oriented production has increased demand for higher-quality printing technologies, automated packaging systems, and intelligent packaging materials. These developments are encouraging manufacturers to invest in technologies capable of improving production flexibility, reducing waste, and meeting increasingly sophisticated customer requirements.

HanoiPrintPack will feature next-generation printing equipment, automated converting technologies, high-speed laminating systems, quality inspection solutions, and innovative packaging materials. The exhibition is expected to provide manufacturers with opportunities to evaluate technologies that support product quality improvement, operational efficiency, and compliance with international production standards.

HanoiPrintPack 2026 will feature exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies and green solutions in printing and packaging industry

International exhibitors including Wenzhou Ruisike, Kangde Film Industry, Jiangsu Beichuan Automation, Dongguan Waching Printing, Viet Thanh Vietnam, and Truong Thinh–Leibinger Vietnam will present specialised solutions across the printing and packaging value chain. Their participation reflects growing international interest in Vietnam's manufacturing sector and highlights the country's expanding role as both a production base and an emerging market for industrial technology investment.

The debut of Intelligent Asia Hanoi marks a significant milestone in this year's exhibition series, introducing one of Asia's established smart manufacturing brands to Vietnam. Its arrival reflects growing international confidence in Vietnam's manufacturing sector as multinational companies continue expanding operations and supply chains across the country. One of the exhibition's most notable international features will be the Taiwan Select Pavilion, organised by the Taipei Machinery Traders' Association. The pavilion will bring together 58 leading Taiwanese companies across 65 booths, covering more than 585 sq.m.

The Taiwanese exhibitors will showcase advanced manufacturing capabilities in smart automation, electronics and PCB manufacturing, as well as precision machinery. Providing Vietnamese manufacturers with opportunities to explore advanced technologies and establish direct business partnerships with international suppliers.

Beyond the exhibition halls, visitors will also have access to a comprehensive offering of industry seminars jointly organised with leading Vietnamese trade associations, including the Vietnam Plastics Association, the Vietnam Printing Association, and the Vietnam Automation Association.

The sessions will explore a range of topics including the Vietnamese printing industry's shift from price to standards competition; optimising aesthetics and value for PP plastics; digital transformation and smart manufacturing in Vietnam's electronics industry; and green packaging strategies for cost optimisation and supply chain competitiveness.

HanoiPlas 2025 showcases advanced plastics, rubber, recycling solutions HanoiPlas 2025, the 13th edition of the Hanoi International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition, is taking place from June 4-7, attracting over 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions.

Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025 HanoiPrintPack 2025 offers a vital platform for industry professionals to explore Vietnam’s fast-growing printing and packaging sector, showcasing advanced technologies, automation systems, and innovative materials.