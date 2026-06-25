Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July

June 25, 2026 | 13:00
(0) user say
More than 400 international exhibitors will gather in Hanoi this July, showcasing advanced manufacturing, automation and industrial technologies as Vietnam strengthens its position as a strategic production and investment destination in Asia.

As Vietnam emerges as one of Asia's most attractive manufacturing and investment destinations, demand for advanced production technologies is rising across key industrial sectors. From plastics and packaging to industrial automation and precision engineering, manufacturers are accelerating investments in digitalisation, sustainable production and smart factory solutions to enhance productivity and strengthen competitiveness in increasingly demanding global markets.

HanoiPlas 2026, HanoiPrintPack 2026, and the inaugural Intelligent Asia Hanoi will be held concurrently from July 1 to 4, at Hall 1 and Hall 2 of the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi. Together, the three exhibitions are expected to create one of Vietnam's largest industrial technology platforms, bringing together manufacturers, technology suppliers, investors, and industry organisations from around the world.

The exhibitions will span more than 15,000 square metres and feature over 400 exhibitors and leading brands from 11 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The expanded venue at the VEC reflects the growing scale of the event and the increasing demand for business networking and technology exchange within Vietnam's manufacturing community.

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July

HanoiPlas continues to reinforce its role as one of northern Vietnam's leading trade exhibitions for the plastics and rubber industries. Building on more than a decade of development, the exhibition has evolved beyond a conventional machinery showcase into a specialised platform where manufacturers can explore technologies supporting sustainable production, operational efficiency and industrial innovation.

This year's event will present a broad portfolio of manufacturing technologies, including injection moulding machines, extrusion systems, blown-film equipment, industrial chemicals, raw materials, and auxiliary technologies. Particular attention will be given to recycling solutions, intelligent manufacturing applications, and resource-efficient production systems, reflecting the industry's accelerating transition towards circular economy practices and lower-carbon manufacturing.

Leading international manufacturers, including Guangdong Kaiming, Lohia, Yizumi, and Chen Hsong Vietnam, together with prominent Vietnamese companies such as Kim Cuong, Hoang Thien Long, and Honzen Union Vietnam are expected to introduce technologies designed to improve productivity, reduce energy consumption, and optimise production performance. According to the organisers, these innovations will provide manufacturers with practical solutions to address rising production costs while strengthening operational resilience in an increasingly competitive global market.

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July
HanoiPlas 2025 attracted more than 8,400 visits in four days

Alongside HanoiPlas, HanoiPrintPack continues to serve as a strategic meeting point for Vietnam's printing and packaging industries, sectors undergoing rapid transformation as manufacturers respond to changing consumer demand, export requirements, and digital commerce.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce, food processing, consumer goods manufacturing, and export-oriented production has increased demand for higher-quality printing technologies, automated packaging systems, and intelligent packaging materials. These developments are encouraging manufacturers to invest in technologies capable of improving production flexibility, reducing waste, and meeting increasingly sophisticated customer requirements.

HanoiPrintPack will feature next-generation printing equipment, automated converting technologies, high-speed laminating systems, quality inspection solutions, and innovative packaging materials. The exhibition is expected to provide manufacturers with opportunities to evaluate technologies that support product quality improvement, operational efficiency, and compliance with international production standards.

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July
HanoiPrintPack 2026 will feature exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies and green solutions in printing and packaging industry

International exhibitors including Wenzhou Ruisike, Kangde Film Industry, Jiangsu Beichuan Automation, Dongguan Waching Printing, Viet Thanh Vietnam, and Truong Thinh–Leibinger Vietnam will present specialised solutions across the printing and packaging value chain. Their participation reflects growing international interest in Vietnam's manufacturing sector and highlights the country's expanding role as both a production base and an emerging market for industrial technology investment.

The debut of Intelligent Asia Hanoi marks a significant milestone in this year's exhibition series, introducing one of Asia's established smart manufacturing brands to Vietnam. Its arrival reflects growing international confidence in Vietnam's manufacturing sector as multinational companies continue expanding operations and supply chains across the country. One of the exhibition's most notable international features will be the Taiwan Select Pavilion, organised by the Taipei Machinery Traders' Association. The pavilion will bring together 58 leading Taiwanese companies across 65 booths, covering more than 585 sq.m.

The Taiwanese exhibitors will showcase advanced manufacturing capabilities in smart automation, electronics and PCB manufacturing, as well as precision machinery. Providing Vietnamese manufacturers with opportunities to explore advanced technologies and establish direct business partnerships with international suppliers.

Beyond the exhibition halls, visitors will also have access to a comprehensive offering of industry seminars jointly organised with leading Vietnamese trade associations, including the Vietnam Plastics Association, the Vietnam Printing Association, and the Vietnam Automation Association.

The sessions will explore a range of topics including the Vietnamese printing industry's shift from price to standards competition; optimising aesthetics and value for PP plastics; digital transformation and smart manufacturing in Vietnam's electronics industry; and green packaging strategies for cost optimisation and supply chain competitiveness.

HanoiPlas 2025 showcases advanced plastics, rubber, recycling solutions HanoiPlas 2025 showcases advanced plastics, rubber, recycling solutions

HanoiPlas 2025, the 13th edition of the Hanoi International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition, is taking place from June 4-7, attracting over 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions.
Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025 Innovation on display at HanoiPrintPack 2025

HanoiPrintPack 2025 offers a vital platform for industry professionals to explore Vietnam’s fast-growing printing and packaging sector, showcasing advanced technologies, automation systems, and innovative materials.
HanoiPlas PrintPack promotes Vietnamese plastics HanoiPlas PrintPack promotes Vietnamese plastics

HanoiPlas PrintPack, a plastic, printing, and packaging industry exhibition hosted by ChanChao International Co., Ltd. and Yorkers Exhibition Vietnam, was held in Hanoi from June 8-11.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HanoiPlas 2026 HanoiPrintPack 2026 Intelligent Asia Hanoi 2026 manufacturing exhibition Smart manufacturing industrial

Related Contents

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam

DFI debuts Industrial Edge AI platforms at Automate 2026

DFI debuts Industrial Edge AI platforms at Automate 2026

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korea's Interflex to expand PCB manufacturing in Vietnam

South Korea's Interflex to expand PCB manufacturing in Vietnam

THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation

THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation

China's Orbbec sets up overseas manufacturing base in Vietnam

China's Orbbec sets up overseas manufacturing base in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July

Three major industrial expos to draw 400 exhibitors to Hanoi in July

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam

MoF proposes extending tax relief to curb inflation risks

MoF proposes extending tax relief to curb inflation risks

Beacon Fund sign healthcare investment deal with Timec International General Clinic

Beacon Fund sign healthcare investment deal with Timec International General Clinic

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020