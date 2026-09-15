Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms

Photo: Techcombank

Vietnam's foreign trade activities continued to record strong growth in the first half of 2026. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, total trade turnover in the first six months of 2026 stood at close to $550 billion, a more than 27 per cent rise on-year. Among them, exports exceeded $266.5 billion while imports reached close to $283.2 billion.

China remains Vietnam's largest import market, with import turnover totalling $115.2 billion during the first six months, up 36 per cent on-year. China accounted for almost 41 per cent of the country’s total import turnover, remaining Vietnam’s largest source of imports. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s exports to China were estimated at $38 billion, up over 30 per cent on-year or nearly $8.78 billion from a year ago. China is Vietnam's largest trade partner, with two-way trade reaching a record high of more than $153.2 billion in the same period.

Behind these figures is the substantial flow of goods between two markets. Machinery, equipment, components, and production materials account for the largest share of imports, reflecting the input demand for domestic production and business activities.

As bilateral trade grows, businesses are moving goods across border gates while also requiring payment services, foreign currency exchange, and cross-border cash flow management. This growth in Vietnam-China trade is driving the modernisation of infrastructure and customs clearance at border gates, with a smart border-gate model being piloted in Lang Son that applies technology to cargo handling and import-export procedures. The initiative aims to enhance clearance capacity while reducing time and costs for businesses.

Quang Ninh also advances the Mong Cai–Dong Hung smart border-gate model with a focus on applying technology and AI to management, logistics, and import-export operations. Both sides have agreed to implement separate lanes for tourists and freight transport, aiming for a more modern border-gate model.

Photo: Techcombank

In Lang Son, a digital border gate platform has been integrated into import-export management to ensure smooth trade operations and facilitate business activities. These changes indicate that Vietnam-China border trade is gradually shifting from a traditional model to a modern, digitised, and more professional trade ecosystem.

For businesses, this means the various stages of the cross-border transaction chain – from logistics and customs clearance to payment and cash flow management – require increasing connectivity and optimisation. For those regularly transacting with Chinese partners, selecting the appropriate payment currency is essential, allowing greater flexibility in trading activities, particularly for road and border gate transactions.

Rather than navigating multiple intermediary steps during payment, businesses can opt for solutions that facilitate Chinese Yuan (CNY) transactions tailored to the specific characteristics of Vietnam-China trade. This trend aligns with the ongoing standardisation of international trade operations, as businesses increasingly focus on cash flow control, foreign exchange management, transaction transparency, and cost optimisation over the completion of a payment transaction.

Techcombank unveils CNY transactions for businesses

Against this backdrop, Techcombank has launched a CNY transaction solution for businesses, specifically for clients engaged in import-export activities with China.

Through this border trade payment solution, businesses can conduct transactions for goods transported by road across Vietnam-China border gates. They can also receive or transfer funds for goods trading transactions through border gates directly at Techcombank.

The solution adds an option for businesses to make transactions with Chinese partners while facilitating the execution and management of payment transactions related to import-export activities.

Furthermore, businesses can conduct transactions at over 30 Techcombank branches along with the Techcombank Business platform for digital banking needs.

Techcombank is rolling out a promotional programme for eligible corporate clients, featuring CNY exchange rate incentives of up to 45 points and waivers on over-the-counter international transfer fees through December 31. Businesses can also access additional incentives related to foreign currency transactions and international payments within Techcombank’s solution ecosystem, subject to the terms of specific promotional periods.

These incentives aim to help businesses optimise transaction costs and gain greater flexibility in their Vietnam-China trade operations.

Photo :Techcombank

For import-export enterprises, cross-border transactions are associated with diverse financial needs, from foreign currency exchange and international payments to cash flow and capital management.

Consequently, alongside its CNY offerings, Techcombank provides a comprehensive solution ecosystem to support international trade activities, covering foreign exchange, international payments, and capital solutions.

Businesses can make foreign currency transactions at Techcombank with preferential offers under applicable programmes, while also conveniently conducting transactions via Techcombank Business. For businesses seeking capital to support their import-export activities, trade finance and capital solutions can also be seamlessly integrated into the service experience.

Financial management key as trade volumes surge

Vietnam–China trade is entering a new phase of growth, with trade volumes expanding and trading methods becoming increasingly modern. As border gates become digitised, logistics infrastructure is upgraded, and cross-border flows of goods continue to increase, businesses are shifting their focus from 'completing transactions' to 'conducting transactions efficiently'.

In this context, import-export businesses seeking to enhance their competitiveness need to choose the transaction currency, optimise exchange rates and payment costs, and manage cash flows.

Through its CNY trading solution along with an ecosystem of foreign currency, international payment, and capital services, Techcombank aims to partner with businesses as they expand their Vietnam-China trade operations.

Learn more about Techcombank’s CNY solution here: techcombank.com/thong-tin/thong-bao/khai-mo-cny-khoi-dong-giao-thuong-cung-techcombank?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=CNY_Solution&utm_id=SME_IMEX

Lenders slip in brand health rankings While leading banks in Vietnam have largely maintained their positions, most have recorded declines in overall brand scores, reflecting rising customer expectations and a narrowing gap in differentiation across the industry.

Techcombank co-organises Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 The Vietnam Financial Forum 2026, a national-level financial forum, opened at the Ariyana International Convention Centre in Danang on July 9.