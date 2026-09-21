MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 10.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, marking the strongest on-year growth for the same period since 2019. These growth figures reflect the continued expansion of manufacturing hubs across Northern Vietnam, where investment inflows and industrial shifts are creating distinct manufacturing clusters with different competitive strengths and development priorities.

MTA Hanoi 2026 returns from October 13–15 at the VEC, Hanoi. Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

Thai Nguyen is emerging as a major destination for foreign investment. As of June 2026, foreign direct investment (FDI) into the province’s industrial parks had reached $8 billion, the highest level recorded to date, placing Thai Nguyen among Vietnam’s leading FDI destinations in the first half of the year.

These investment inflows are not only expanding existing manufacturing capacity but are also driving growth in more technology-intensive sectors, ranging from electronics and advanced materials to supporting industries.

Meanwhile, Bac Ninh continues to strengthen its position as one of Northern Vietnam’s key electronics and high-tech manufacturing hubs. Its industrial parks have attracted an extensive network of global players, from Samsung, Foxconn, Amkor and Canon to numerous other international companies, creating a manufacturing ecosystem spanning electronic components, semiconductors and a wide range of high-tech products. In the first six months of 2026, newly registered and adjusted FDI in Bac Ninh’s industrial parks exceeded $2.2 billion.

At the same time, Haiphong and Hanoi are expanding their respective roles within the industrial value chain along different paths. Haiphong is accelerating its development in processing and manufacturing, high technology and logistics, recording more than $3.1 billion in FDI and a 14.79 per cent increase in IIP. Hanoi, meanwhile, is focusing on higher-value sectors such as semiconductors, AI, R&D and supporting industries, attracting approximately $3.44 billion in FDI during the same period.

These developments indicate that manufacturing in Northern Vietnam is entering a new phase, characterised by increasingly stringent requirements for precision, automation, quality control and integration into global supply chains. As a new generation of factories begins to take shape, the need to identify technologies capable of addressing real-world production challenges is becoming increasingly evident. Against this backdrop, MTA Hanoi 2026 aims to connect manufacturers with technology providers, solutions and industry experts to address real-world production challenges.

This year, MTA Hanoi 2026 – The 11th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition takes place from October 13–15 at Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi.

The expo features 10,000 square metres of exhibition space with five international pavilions. More than 300 exhibitors come from over 20 countries and territories, including China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and more. It is expected to welcome more than 8,000 trade visitors.

Significantly, MTA Hanoi 2026 will be co-located with ProPak Hanoi 2026 and SemiTronics Vietnam 2026, creating a multi-sector business platform where precision engineering, electronics and semiconductors, as well as processing and packaging technologies, converge.

Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

When the “factory” becomes the centre of connections at MTA Hanoi 2026

Beyond serving as a technology showcase, MTA Hanoi 2026 aims to build a more focused business and industry networking platform connecting solution providers, manufacturing enterprises and the factory community across Northern Vietnam:

Focusing on the real-world needs of businesses, “Speed Matching” at MTA Hanoi 2026 connects companies with the right partners based on their specific requirements for technologies, solutions and supply capabilities. Pre-arranged one-on-one meetings of approximately 10–15 minutes enable businesses to quickly assess potential fit and open the door to deeper collaboration opportunities beyond the exhibition.

Introduced for the first time at MTA Hanoi, Factory Champion – The Factory Ambassador Programme brings together key leaders, managers and engineers from manufacturing plants. Beyond visiting the exhibition, Factory Champions will share their real-world needs, challenges and production priorities, while providing insights into the relevance and practical applicability of technologies and solutions in actual manufacturing environments.

Through these insights, the programme contributes to shaping more industry-relevant content and networking activities at MTA Hanoi, while creating a meaningful bridge between manufacturers and technology providers.

At MTA Hanoi 2026, industry seminars and forums will bring together leading industry associations, including Vietnam Automation Association, Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association, Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, and Vietnam Federation of Mechanical Engineering Associations, to discuss key manufacturing priorities such as smart factories, industrial AI, supporting industries, mechanical engineering, clean energy and sustainable supply chains.

By bringing practical perspectives to the forefront, the programme helps businesses explore relevant solutions and actionable approaches to strengthen their competitiveness and deepen their participation in global supply chains.

Industry seminars and forums will address key topics shaping the sector. Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

Register today to stay updated on industry developments, find the right manufacturing solutions, and build valuable connections for long-term growth!

Exhibition information: The 11th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition & Conference – MTA Hanoi 2026 Opening Hours: 9 am – 5 pm | October 13–15, 2026 Venue: Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi Website: https://www.mtahanoi.com/ Visitor Registration: ers-vn.informa-info.com/mtvh26?cid=article Seminar Registration: ers-vn.informa-info.com/seminar/register/54?cid=articles

Opportunities for Vietnamese manufacturing industry In the framework of MTA Hanoi 2019, the largest international trade show for precision engineering, machine tools, and metalworking taking place on October 16-18, the conference “From Manufacturing in Vietnam to Made-in-Vietnam Products” attracted a great deal of interest.

Excellent opportunities for engineering and manufacturing community at MTA exhibition A major engineering and manufacturing community exhibition is set to take place in Hanoi next month, which will play a vital role as a trade bridge in the field of engineering and manufacturing industry in the north.