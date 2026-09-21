Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

September 21, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
Amid the ongoing expansion of factories in northern Vietnam, MTA Hanoi 2026 returns from October 13–15 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi, providing manufacturers with opportunities to explore new technologies.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 10.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, marking the strongest on-year growth for the same period since 2019. These growth figures reflect the continued expansion of manufacturing hubs across Northern Vietnam, where investment inflows and industrial shifts are creating distinct manufacturing clusters with different competitive strengths and development priorities.

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing
MTA Hanoi 2026 returns from October 13–15 at the VEC, Hanoi. Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

Thai Nguyen is emerging as a major destination for foreign investment. As of June 2026, foreign direct investment (FDI) into the province’s industrial parks had reached $8 billion, the highest level recorded to date, placing Thai Nguyen among Vietnam’s leading FDI destinations in the first half of the year.

These investment inflows are not only expanding existing manufacturing capacity but are also driving growth in more technology-intensive sectors, ranging from electronics and advanced materials to supporting industries.

Meanwhile, Bac Ninh continues to strengthen its position as one of Northern Vietnam’s key electronics and high-tech manufacturing hubs. Its industrial parks have attracted an extensive network of global players, from Samsung, Foxconn, Amkor and Canon to numerous other international companies, creating a manufacturing ecosystem spanning electronic components, semiconductors and a wide range of high-tech products. In the first six months of 2026, newly registered and adjusted FDI in Bac Ninh’s industrial parks exceeded $2.2 billion.

At the same time, Haiphong and Hanoi are expanding their respective roles within the industrial value chain along different paths. Haiphong is accelerating its development in processing and manufacturing, high technology and logistics, recording more than $3.1 billion in FDI and a 14.79 per cent increase in IIP. Hanoi, meanwhile, is focusing on higher-value sectors such as semiconductors, AI, R&D and supporting industries, attracting approximately $3.44 billion in FDI during the same period.

These developments indicate that manufacturing in Northern Vietnam is entering a new phase, characterised by increasingly stringent requirements for precision, automation, quality control and integration into global supply chains. As a new generation of factories begins to take shape, the need to identify technologies capable of addressing real-world production challenges is becoming increasingly evident. Against this backdrop, MTA Hanoi 2026 aims to connect manufacturers with technology providers, solutions and industry experts to address real-world production challenges.

This year, MTA Hanoi 2026 – The 11th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition takes place from October 13–15 at Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi.

The expo features 10,000 square metres of exhibition space with five international pavilions. More than 300 exhibitors come from over 20 countries and territories, including China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and more. It is expected to welcome more than 8,000 trade visitors.

Significantly, MTA Hanoi 2026 will be co-located with ProPak Hanoi 2026 and SemiTronics Vietnam 2026, creating a multi-sector business platform where precision engineering, electronics and semiconductors, as well as processing and packaging technologies, converge.

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing
Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

When the “factory” becomes the centre of connections at MTA Hanoi 2026

Beyond serving as a technology showcase, MTA Hanoi 2026 aims to build a more focused business and industry networking platform connecting solution providers, manufacturing enterprises and the factory community across Northern Vietnam:

Focusing on the real-world needs of businesses, “Speed Matching” at MTA Hanoi 2026 connects companies with the right partners based on their specific requirements for technologies, solutions and supply capabilities. Pre-arranged one-on-one meetings of approximately 10–15 minutes enable businesses to quickly assess potential fit and open the door to deeper collaboration opportunities beyond the exhibition.

Introduced for the first time at MTA Hanoi, Factory Champion – The Factory Ambassador Programme brings together key leaders, managers and engineers from manufacturing plants. Beyond visiting the exhibition, Factory Champions will share their real-world needs, challenges and production priorities, while providing insights into the relevance and practical applicability of technologies and solutions in actual manufacturing environments.

Through these insights, the programme contributes to shaping more industry-relevant content and networking activities at MTA Hanoi, while creating a meaningful bridge between manufacturers and technology providers.

At MTA Hanoi 2026, industry seminars and forums will bring together leading industry associations, including Vietnam Automation Association, Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association, Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, and Vietnam Federation of Mechanical Engineering Associations, to discuss key manufacturing priorities such as smart factories, industrial AI, supporting industries, mechanical engineering, clean energy and sustainable supply chains.

By bringing practical perspectives to the forefront, the programme helps businesses explore relevant solutions and actionable approaches to strengthen their competitiveness and deepen their participation in global supply chains.

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing
Industry seminars and forums will address key topics shaping the sector. Photo: MTA Hanoi 2024

Register today to stay updated on industry developments, find the right manufacturing solutions, and build valuable connections for long-term growth!

Exhibition information:

The 11th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition & Conference – MTA Hanoi 2026

Opening Hours: 9 am – 5 pm | October 13–15, 2026

Venue: Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi

Website: https://www.mtahanoi.com/

Visitor Registration: ers-vn.informa-info.com/mtvh26?cid=article

Seminar Registration: ers-vn.informa-info.com/seminar/register/54?cid=articles
Opportunities for Vietnamese manufacturing industry Opportunities for Vietnamese manufacturing industry

In the framework of MTA Hanoi 2019, the largest international trade show for precision engineering, machine tools, and metalworking taking place on October 16-18, the conference “From Manufacturing in Vietnam to Made-in-Vietnam Products” attracted a great deal of interest.
Excellent opportunities for engineering and manufacturing community at MTA exhibition Excellent opportunities for engineering and manufacturing community at MTA exhibition

A major engineering and manufacturing community exhibition is set to take place in Hanoi next month, which will play a vital role as a trade bridge in the field of engineering and manufacturing industry in the north.
MTA Hanoi 2022 welcomes hundreds of local and international exhibitors MTA Hanoi 2022 welcomes hundreds of local and international exhibitors

The eighth international precision engineering machine tools and metalworking Exhibition & Conference – MTA Hanoi – organised by Informa Markets Vietnam on October 12-14, attracted hundreds of local and international exhibitors.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MTA Hanoi factory exhibition expo manufacturing FDI expansion

Related Contents

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses

Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry set to upgrade supply chain

Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry set to upgrade supply chain

Electronics FIEs asked to expand Vietnamese supplier networks

Electronics FIEs asked to expand Vietnamese supplier networks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020