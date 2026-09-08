Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tokgistic approved for nearly $1 billion investment in Ho Chi Minh City

September 08, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Singaporean investor Tokgistic has received approval to develop a nearly $1 billion logistics project in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance granted approval for the Swift Logistics project on September 7. According to a statement from TikTok, the project has the total registered investment capital of VND25.85 trillion ($980 million), with the investor contributing $196 million and $784 million to be mobilised. It has a 50-year operating term and is expected to commence operations in November.

Swift Logistics has registered to operate in postal services, delivery, market research, and management consulting. For postal services, the company will sign contracts with customers but will not directly provide delivery and/or related logistics services. These activities will instead be carried out through third-party logistics providers contracted by the company.

The Swift Logistics project marks the next step in TikTok’s plans to expand its investment footprint in Vietnam, which the company discussed with Ho Chi Minh City leaders in 2025. At a meeting with Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, TikTok’s Southeast Asia leadership said the company was considering bringing some services currently provided cross-border into Vietnam. It also proposed establishing three companies specialising in logistics, digital payments, and digital commerce, linked to the International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

In logistics alone, TikTok said at the time that the expected scale of operations could reach 1-2 billion orders per year. For digital payments, TikTok proposed TikTok Payment to serve around 45 million users in Vietnam, while its digital commerce operations were expected to generate total transaction value of more than $10 billion annually.

By early April, TikTok Shop Vietnam was recorded among newly registered foreign-invested projects in Ho Chi Minh City, capitalised at $125 million.

This was one of the first concrete outcomes of discussions and working sessions between TikTok and Ho Chi Minh City authorities on the company’s plans to expand its operations and strengthen its investment presence in the city.

With Swift Logistics subsequently receiving its approval with total registered investment capital of $980 million, the combined registered investment capital of the two TikTok Shop Vietnam and Swift Logistics projects reached approximately $1.1 billion.

These developments are aligned with TikTok’s cooperation and investment plans discussed with Ho Chi Minh City in connection with ecosystem of Vietnam's International Financial Centre in the city. Rather than maintaining a model based solely on cross-border service provision, the plan aims to bring individual components of the ecosystem into operation in Vietnam, including digital commerce, logistics, and digital payments.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the city attracted more than $10 billion in foreign investment in the first eight months, equivalent to 91.5 per cent of the full-year target and up 167.3 per cent on-year.

During the period, the city granted investment registration to 1,364 new foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of more than $3.73 billion. In addition, 1,296 cases involved foreign investors acquiring shares or contributing capital, with a combined value of nearly $2.8 billion.

Alongside expanding the scale of foreign investment, Ho Chi Minh City is also focusing on improving the quality of investment flows, accelerating project implementation, and prioritising high-tech, manufacturing, logistics, and digital infrastructure.

Tokgistic approved for nearly $1 billion investment in Ho Chi Minh City
The Swift Logistics Co., Ltd. is expected to commence its operations in Ho Chi Minh City in November. Photo: Le Toan
NAPAS and TikTok Shop partner to expand digital payments NAPAS and TikTok Shop partner to expand digital payments

On July 7, Vietnam National Payment Corporation and TikTok Shop signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement to deploy online payment services on the NAPAS Digital Payment Platform.
TikTok Shop launches Singapore capability-building initiatives TikTok Shop launches Singapore capability-building initiatives

TikTok Shop announced a series of new capability-building initiatives at its inaugural Singapore Summit, aimed at strengthening the discovery commerce ecosystem for sellers and creators in content-led selling.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TikTok logistics Ho Chi Minh City Swift Logistics Tokgistic investment certificate

Related Contents

Local partnerships set to boost Vietnam-Japan investment ties

Local partnerships set to boost Vietnam-Japan investment ties

Resolution 10 equals growth driven by strategic innovation

Resolution 10 equals growth driven by strategic innovation

Ho Chi Minh City proposes wider access to direct power trading

Ho Chi Minh City proposes wider access to direct power trading

The country’s next investment cycle

The country’s next investment cycle

LX Pantos completes international defense logistics transport for advanced weapons

LX Pantos completes international defense logistics transport for advanced weapons

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Local partnerships set to boost Vietnam-Japan investment ties

Local partnerships set to boost Vietnam-Japan investment ties

Vietnam tops ASEAN as most attractive to European businesses

Vietnam tops ASEAN as most attractive to European businesses

Long Thanh Airport passenger fees under review ahead of launch

Long Thanh Airport passenger fees under review ahead of launch

Vietnam and South Korea discuss ODA loans for priority infrastructure projects

Vietnam and South Korea discuss ODA loans for priority infrastructure projects

Resolution 10 through a Nordic lens

Resolution 10 through a Nordic lens

Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam

Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Vietnam proposes lowering import tax exemption threshold to $4

Vietnam proposes lowering import tax exemption threshold to $4

HR Path acquires tts digital HR experts to expand SAP consulting

HR Path acquires tts digital HR experts to expand SAP consulting

Sceye completes 30,000 km stratospheric flight testing direct-to-device coverage

Sceye completes 30,000 km stratospheric flight testing direct-to-device coverage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020