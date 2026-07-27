Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026) runs from July 30 to August 1, and marks an expansion in both scale and quality this year with the participation of 450 businesses from 22 countries and territories, exhibiting in over 550 booths from leading logistics corporations, seaports, international freight forwarding companies, to pioneering brands in robotics, AI, forklifts, commercial vehicles, smart warehousing solutions, and automation technologies.

VILOG 2025. Photo: VINEXAD

The exhibition also brings together many of the industry’s leading logistics and supply chain companies, such as Gemadept, ITL Corporation, Giao Hang Nang, Transimex, Long An International Port, Vinafco, U&I Logistics, Bee Logistics, Konoike Vinatrans Logistics, among others.

A defining feature of the show this year is the industry’s rapid shift from traditional logistics services to smart logistics ecosystems. VILOG 2026 will showcase leading providers of warehouse robotics, electric forklifts, AGV/AMR solutions, AI-powered technologies, smart warehousing systems, material handling equipment, and next-generation commercial vehicles. Notable exhibitors include HYUNDAI Thanh Cong Commercial Vehicles, ISUZU, HINO, FOTON, LIBIAO Robotics.

Beyond being an exhibition showcase, VILOG 2026 also serves as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and innovation in the logistics industry through a series of international forums, specialised seminars, and industry dialogues.

Key highlights include a logistics forum ASEAN-Vietnam, jointly organised by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, the ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations, and the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA).

The exhibition will also feature a series of air cargo hosted by the International Air Transport Association, providing updates on the latest trends, industry standards, and innovative solutions in air cargo transportation.

Another featured event is a forum on strengthening linkages between fruit and vegetable export enterprises and logistics service providers to reduce operational costs, jointly organised by the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association and VLA. The session aims to strengthen collaboration between logistics service providers and agricultural exporters, fostering more efficient and competitive supply chains.

In addition, a dialogue on 'smart and green logistics – lessons from practical case studies' will bring together industry experts to share practical models, innovative solutions, and valuable experience in accelerating digital transformation, advancing green logistics, and enhancing business competitiveness.

Complementing the high-level policy forums and international conferences, a series of specialised seminars jointly organised by ITL Logistics, Sotrans Logistics (members of ITL Corporation), and LogTecHub will offer practical insights into the trends shaping the future of the logistics industry.

Moreover, VILOG Talk serves as a dedicated platform connecting solution providers, industry experts, and the business community. The discussion sessions will focus on commercial transportation solutions, maritime technologies, warehouse automation, and technological innovation, offering practical insights to help businesses strengthen their competitiveness.

During the exhibition, the VILOG insight tour will provide participants with exclusive site visits to AJ Total Vietnam Cold Storage and Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Terminal. The programme is expected to offer businesses first-hand exposure to modern logistics operations, including advanced cold chain warehousing technologies and smart port operations, enabling them to identify practical solutions for optimising their production, logistics, and supply chain activities.

VILOG 2026 will be held concurrently with the Vietnam International Cold Chain Exhibition and the Vietnam International Robotics and Smart Factory Exhibition, creating a comprehensive exhibition ecosystem that connects technologies, infrastructure, equipment, and intelligent supply chain operations.

Expected to attract more than 25,000 trade visitors, VILOG 2026 continues to reinforce its position as Vietnam’s premier integrated logistics platform, bringing together the domestic and international logistics community, fostering business-to-business connections, linking technology with market opportunities, and creating new partnerships that contribute to the development of a modern, smart, and sustainable logistics industry in Vietnam.

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