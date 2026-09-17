Vietnam Water Week 2026 focuses on digital transformation

Vietnam Water Week 2026 (Photo:VWSA)

Organised by the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA) and partners, the event runs from September 16–18 and features exhibitions, seminars, business networking, and professional exchanges.

Featuring a specialised exhibition area of approximately 4,000 square metres, the event attracts 180 organisations and businesses to participate, with around 250 booths.

Along with the exhibition, Vietnam Water Week 2026 is holding a series of thematic seminars with the participation of state management agencies, international organisations, experts, scientists, and domestic and international businesses.

Key themes include climate change adaptation solutions, gender equality, and public-private partnerships, with one of the key themes being the digital transformation of the water industry in the new era.

“Digital transformation is not simply about investing in more software or equipment. At its core, digital transformation means using data to improve management, enabling early forecasting, reducing water losses and energy consumption, strengthening water quality control, and providing more convenient services to the people. Technology is truly valuable only when it solves real-world challenges,” Nguyen Ngoc Diep, chairman of VWSA.

“Alongside digital transformation, resilience must become a consistent requirement throughout planning, investment and operations. Every locality and enterprise needs to be proactive in responding to drought, saltwater intrusion, water pollution, flooding, and emergency issues to ensure that essential services are maintained safely and continuously under all circumstances,” he added.

Through these workshops, networking events, and technical exchanges, the event will create a substantive networking space between management agencies, businesses, development organisations, and experts to encourage innovation, share international experiences, and strengthen cooperation in the water industry.

“As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, the water sector is also undergoing a profound transformation. Beyond conventional infrastructure development, greater attention is being given to system efficiency, digital monitoring and operation, resource optimisation, energy efficiency, the reuse of treated wastewater, and circular economy approaches,” Kobayashi Yosuke, chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Vietnam.

The VWSA will also present awards, including the Green Stream of Vietnam award, the Young Water Sector Cadre of Vietnam award, the Outstanding Graduation Project in Water and Environment award, and the Water for Life photo contest.

Vietnam Water Week will run alongside the seventh National Congress of the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association for 2026–2031 on September 18. The congress will review the association's activities during its sixth term and set the direction, objectives, and key tasks. It also marks a generational leadership transition and defines strategic development directions for the industry amid digital transformation, climate change, and the need to modernise national infrastructure.

Over 20 markets to gather at Vietnam Water Week 2026 Over 20 countries and territories will gather at Vietnam Water Week 2026, boosting the opportunities for international cooperation for the domestic water supply and sewerage industry.

Vietnam Water Week 2025 to splash down in Hanoi in August Vietnam Water Week 2025 is set to take place in Hanoi from August 20-22, themed “Vietnam’s Water Sector in the New Era: Challenges and Opportunities”.

Vietnam Water Week 2025 gathers 200 domestic and international firms Vietnam Water Week 2025 will present a comprehensive picture of the Vietnamese water industry, marked by significant changes to meet the requirements of socioeconomic development and climate change adaptation.

Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law A comprehensive legal framework is being prepared for Vietnam's water sector, with a new law on water supply and sewerage scheduled for completion in 2026.