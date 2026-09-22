John Lee details Hong Kong development plan on public radio

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2026 - Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, took part in a radio phone-in programme this morning (September 18), fielding questions about the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and his fifth Policy Address, which were unveiled on Wednesday (September 16).



Quizzed on various aspects of the HKSAR Government's new blueprint for economic and social development, Lee said the inaugural Five-Year Plan set out five main objectives for Hong Kong: better livelihoods for all; breakthroughs in economic development; expanding global competitiveness and influence; faster development of the Northern Metropolis; and to better serve the country.



"The strength of Hong Kong is its international status, and we have been emphasising on how we ensure the internationalism or the 'internationalness' of Hong Kong. We are expanding to cover every part of the world where we can reach," Lee said, noting that the Government had offices, including Economic and Trade Offices, and the offices of Invest Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, in countries around the world. "I'm very serious about expanding our network."



Since taking office four years ago, Lee has led delegation visits to regions, including ASEAN Member States, the Middle East, and recently Central Asia. "And my colleagues really go more often to different parts of the world, so for South Africa, and also Kenya and these are the very popular African places that my colleagues go to visit," he added.



To boost Hong Kong's influence in overseas markets, Lee highlighted the example of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).



"We are very proud to have the headquarters of IOMed set up in Hong Kong, because this is an organisation which is of United Nations status," Lee said. He added that an international office would be set up in Hong Kong under the global network of corruption prevention authorities. "Hong Kong is an international city, which not just is very good at doing business, but is exercising its responsibility as a global participator, and also, we really can contribute."



"And this is also very important, because it just means how, in different areas, Hong Kong is doing very well, and also very connected to the world. And not just being a member, but being a contributor, being really a driver, and we want to share our good experiences, and also learn from other experiences."



The First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address placed strong focus on speeding up the development of the Northern Metropolis (NM) project, so as to boost long-term economic development, improve people's livelihoods and help the city to further integrate into overall national development.



"The Northern Metropolis represents about one third of our geographical area. So it is a big piece of land that gives us new opportunities. An opportunity to upgrade ourselves, both from the accommodation angle as well as development angle," Lee said.



Beyond the city's core economic strengths such as finance, shipping and trade, Lee said the NM would provide room for diversifying local industries, creating new jobs and a brighter future as more development opportunities emerge from different kinds of industries as well as closer alignment with national development.



"The NM is actually mentioned in our country's 15th Five-Year Plan. That means it is not just a Hong Kong development, it has been elevated as a state-driven project. And with the elevation of position, we will have to work hard. And I am sure that the Central Government will also help us to ensure that this will be a success story.



"And so, doing the Five-Year Plan has this advantage. We will capitalise on all the opportunities that the state can give us. At the same time, we will remain very fully connected to the international world. So we have the beauty of both worlds."



Asked about Hong Kong's approach to adopting artificial intelligence (AI), Lee stressed the need to take advantage of the opportunities brought by AI, while also protecting against the risks of AI, in areas such as crime, fraud, sexual abuse and potential negative impacts on younger people.



"Last year, we talk very much about how we should benefit from the application of AI, how it will do things faster, and how it will also do things more correctly," Lee said.



"So while we develop and ensure people understand and use it, we also need to tell everybody the potential risks that it will bring."



Lee said the Government would create a post of Commissioner for AI, with a mandate that he is "the chief for the whole government, in terms of AI. It means setting the policy. It means coordinating resources, identify problems for them, setting the best practices, issuing guidelines. And also, very importantly, is developing AI for the whole of government with a view to, after we have developed our experience, let the world also learn from these experiences."



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