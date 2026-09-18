VPI and Technip Energies sign MoU on energy cooperation

Photo: VPI

The MoU was signed on September 17 and establishes a framework for cooperation in research and development, with the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) and Technip Energies set to collaborate on research, consultancy, and engineering activities ranging from feasibility studies and Front-End Engineering Design to project management, operations, and maintenance consultancy.

Key areas of cooperation include carbon capture, utilisation, and storage; hydrogen and ammonia; gas monetisation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain development; optimisation of offshore exploration and production; refining and petrochemical integration; digital transformation; and advanced engineering solutions.

Under the MoU, VPI and Technip Energies will collaborate on research, consultancy, and engineering activities, from feasibility studies, Front-End Engineering Design, and detailed engineering to project management, operations, and maintenance consultancy. Key areas of cooperation include carbon capture, utilisation, and storage; hydrogen and ammonia; gas monetisation and LNG value chain development; optimisation of offshore exploration and production; refining and petrochemical integration; digital transformation; and advanced engineering solutions.

During the meeting, VPI and Technip Energies exchanged experience in implementing decarbonisation projects and discussed potential cooperation in research, technical consultancy, and project development in Vietnam, particularly in clean energy, CCUS, hydrogen, LNG, and technology solutions supporting the energy transition.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Tu, general director of VPI, explained the importance of the partnership. "Vietnam and Petrovietnam are accelerating research and development, science and technology applications, and technology transfer to support the sustainable development of the energy industry," he said. "Both parties will prioritise resources for high-potential, highly feasible projects, including offshore developments, integrated energy projects, and emerging technology areas of strategic interest to Vietnam."

Highlighting Vietnam as an important market for Technip Energies, Basil Theckumpurath, managing director of Genesis Energies Malaysia, a business unit of Technip Energies, said, "The signing of this MoU provides a foundation for strengthening joint research, technology transfer, and the development of potential projects in the coming years. We hope to work closely with VPI and Petrovietnam to support the energy transition, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the deployment of advanced technology solutions that contribute to sustainable development."

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