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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amalga expands digital health partnership in Vietnam

September 15, 2026 | 07:29
(0) user say
Amalga, a New Zealand health technology company, has formed a partnership with CMC Global to accelerate its expansion strategy in Vietnam.
Amalga expands digital health partnership in Vietnam
Photo courtesy of Amalga

The MoU was signed in Auckland on August 13 during the state visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and comes as the two countries' trade relationship continues to accelerate. More than 70 business and government leaders attended, including New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay.

Amalga is a Hospital Information System provider, that brings together patient records, admissions, surgical scheduling and other hospital data on a single platform. The company has served as FV Hospital's information systems provider since the hospital was founded. It is currently delivering its system for Sun Hospital's projects in Hanoi and Phu Quoc.

The partnership brings in CMC Global, a leading Vietnamese IT services and digital transformation company, as a partner that will provide local implementation and support as Amalga looks to grow beyond its existing hospital clients.

"This gives us a strategic pathway into a market that is investing heavily in digital health at exactly the moment our technology can add the most value," said Amalga CEO Niru Rajakumar.

He said CMC Global's "scale and local expertise" would help bring the company's systems "to more clinicians and patients across the region."

"When a hospital's systems are connected, a patient's record moves with them from admission through to surgery to discharge," Rajakumar said. "That means less duplication for clinicians and fewer delays for patients."

Cuong Nguyen Cao (Kent Nguyen), vice president of CMC Corporation, chief sales officer of CMC Global said the company saw "strong alignment" between its digital transformation work and Amalga's experience in hospital software, and that it hoped the partnership would "support better health outcomes in Vietnam."

The deal was one of three commercial agreements announced in Auckland, alongside an aviation training and a separate technology partnership.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, which helped connect Amalga with CMC Global, said the deal reflected wider demand for New Zealand expertise.

"While food and fibre remain a cornerstone of our trade relationship, we're seeing growing demand for New Zealand expertise in areas such as digital health, agritech and smart infrastructure," said Scott James, NZTE's consul-general and trade commissioner to Vietnam.

Amalga makes debut in Vietnam to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare Amalga makes debut in Vietnam to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare

On August 3, Amalga, a hospital information systems provider in New Zealand and Southeast Asia, established its enterprise in Vietnam, marking a major milestone in its more than two decades of supporting digital transformation in Vietnamese hospitals.
Vietnam, New Zealand to expand agricultural market access and digital trade Vietnam, New Zealand to expand agricultural market access and digital trade

Vietnam and New Zealand are looking to deepen economic and trade ties, with a focus on expanding agricultural market access, boosting two-way investment, and broadening cooperation in digital trade and cross-border e-commerce.
New Zealand boosts education engagement with Vietnam New Zealand boosts education engagement with Vietnam

Education New Zealand (ENZ) brought together more than 50 New Zealand education providers and nearly 200 Vietnamese education partners at its 2026 Agent & Counsellor Seminar in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to strengthen cooperation and expand student recruitment between the two countries.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Amalga CMC Global New Zealand digital health

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