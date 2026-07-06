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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Exposition Center adds COEX and Chan Chao to its exhibition partner network

July 06, 2026 | 09:10
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Vietnam Exposition Center signed strategic agreements with COEX, Chan Chao International, VEAS (Minh Vi), and VCCorp, completing an integrated value chain for international exhibitions and trade promotion events in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Under the partnerships, VEC and its partners will jointly organize a wide range of trade promotion programs, conferences, seminars, industry exhibitions, and business networking activities. They will also explore new collaboration models to maximize the value of exhibition infrastructure, expand international customer networks, and strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnam's exhibition industry amid deeper global integration.

The strategic partnership signing ceremony between Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and COEX, Chan Chao International, VEAS (Minh Vi), and VCCorp on July 1, 2026 marks a new chapter in the development of international exhibitions and events, fostering global trade and business connections.

The strategic partnership signing ceremony between Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and COEX, Chan Chao International, VEAS (Minh Vi), and VCCorp on July 1, 2026 marks a new chapter in the development of international exhibitions and events, fostering global trade and business connections.

In the event sector, VEC's partnerships with established organizations such as COEX, Chan Chao International, and Minh Vi will enhance service quality, optimize the customer experience, and strengthen VEC's appeal as a destination for national, regional, and global events.
VEC and COEX, South Korea's leading MICE company, have officially established a strategic partnership to expand the network of international exhibitions and conferences in Vietnam.
VEC and COEX, South Korea's leading MICE company, have officially established a strategic partnership to expand the network of international exhibitions and conferences in Vietnam.

In the media sector, VEC has partnered with VCCorp to develop digital communications solutions, promote events, and build platforms that connect with business communities in Vietnam and around the world.
VEC and Chan Chao International have also entered into a strategic partnership, combining the expertise of one of Asia's leading exhibition organizers with VEC's world class exhibition infrastructure to develop large scale international exhibitions in Vietnam.
VEC and Chan Chao International have also entered into a strategic partnership, combining the expertise of one of Asia's leading exhibition organizers with VEC's world class exhibition infrastructure to develop large scale international exhibitions in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Thi Hien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sales and Marketing of Vietnam Exposition Center, said: "Today's signing ceremony not only expands VEC's partner ecosystem but also creates a stronger platform connecting Vietnamese and international businesses. We believe the combination of world-class infrastructure, event management expertise, and our partners' extensive networks will deliver exhibitions and events with regional and global impact, helping position Vietnam as a new destination for the international exhibition, events, and trade industry."

Earlier, on June 18, 2026, Vietnam Exposition Center signed strategic partnership agreements with leading organizations in the exhibition, events, and trade promotion sectors, including Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Vinexad, and the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA). These partnerships opened new opportunities to develop a portfolio of international scale exhibitions and events in Vietnam.

Guided by the vision of "Strategic Partnerships - Setting Standards - Leading the Future," VEC's continued expansion of its strategic partner network is steadily realizing its ambition of building a comprehensive exhibition and events ecosystem. This ecosystem is expected to attract leading international exhibition brands, create greater business opportunities for enterprises, and elevate Vietnam's position on the global exhibition map. Through these efforts, VEC continues to strengthen its role as a hub for trade, investment, and innovation, contributing to Vietnam's emergence as one of Asia's premier destinations for exhibitions and international events.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vec.global and
https://www.coexcenter.com ;
https://www.chanchao.com.tw;
https://veas.com.vn;
https://vccorp.vn

By Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vietnam Exposition Center+ COEX Chan Chao Vietnam Exposition Center Strategic agreements

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