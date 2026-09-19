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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Honda Vietnam launches EURO 4-compliant SH Mode 2027

September 19, 2026 | 17:04
(0) user say
Honda Vietnam has introduced its SH Mode 2027 scooter, featuring a redesigned front, a TFT display, and an upgraded engine system compliant with EURO 4 emission standards.
Honda Vietnam launches EURO 4-compliant SH Mode 2027
Photo: Honda Vietnam

Unveiled on September 18, the new model forms part of Honda Vietnam’s efforts to improve the environmental performance of its internal combustion engine motorcycles, alongside the development of its electric mobility ecosystem.

The company said this approach aligns with Vietnam’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with improvements focused on engine technology, performance, and emissions reduction.

Introduced under the theme 'Move Like an Icon', the SH Mode 2027 retains the model’s focus on design, comfort, and everyday practicality, while incorporating upgrades to meet EURO 4 requirements.

"We are committed to continuous innovation to deliver reliable, future-ready mobility while creating the joy and freedom of mobility. As Vietnam’s leading two-wheel mobility enterprise, we believe that a cleaner mobility society can be achieved through both electrification and continuous advancements in ICE technology," said Sayaka Arai , general director of Honda Vietnam

Building on the styling of Honda’s SH scooter range, the SH Mode 2027 retains its signature S-shaped profile, while receiving a redesigned front section. The scooter features LED headlights with jewellery-inspired lighting details, accompanied by a chrome element extending from the headlight cluster towards the body.

Honda Vietnam has also introduced new colour combinations across the range, together with a three-dimensional Sh mode logo embossed on the body. The Sporty version is available in Vanilla White and Pearl Jupiter Grey, while the Special version comes in Pearl Nostalgic Green, complemented by a gold Sh mode logo. The Standard version is offered in Pearl Snowflake White.

Another key addition is a 4.2-inch TFT instrument display. With high-resolution graphics and a colour interface, the new display is designed to improve visibility and provide riders with clearer information during journeys.

Honda Vietnam has refined the fuel-injection system to optimise combustion, while upgrading the exhaust emission control system to improve the treatment of pollutants. According to the company, these changes enable more effective control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, which contribute to air pollution and the formation of fine particulate matter.

Honda Vietnam said the new SH Mode can reduce emissions by up to 40 per cent compared with the previous version, while maintaining engine performance and fuel efficiency.

The upgrades are part of the company’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its internal combustion engine motorcycle portfolio as it develops its electric mobility ecosystem.

The scooter also uses Honda’s eSAF frame, which combines lightweight construction with durability and is designed to provide greater stability during everyday riding. Alongside the design and engine changes, the SH Mode 2027 includes a range of convenience and safety features aimed at everyday urban use. The front-wheel anti-lock braking system helps maintain stability during sudden braking, particularly on wet or slippery roads.

The Smart Key system includes an ignition-on reminder, while the front storage compartment is equipped with an upgraded USB Type-C charging port. The scooter also provides 18.5 litres of under-seat storage for daily belongings.

The Sh mode 2027 will be available from October 2 through Honda Vietnam’s nationwide network of authorised Honda motorcycle dealers, known as HEAD

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
honda vietnam SH europe

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