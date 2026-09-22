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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ANGEL wins Asian Technology Excellence Award for KFC water filtration

September 22, 2026 | 10:57
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Water technology provider ANGEL received the Sustainable Tech award at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2026 for implementing filtration systems across KFC restaurants in Indonesia.

BANGKOK, THAIALND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 September 2026 – ANGEL has been honored with the Sustainable Tech – Food & Beverage award at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2026. The award recognizes ANGEL's nationwide commercial water purification deployment for KFC Indonesia, which delivers localized, sustainable water treatment solutions across the archipelago's complex and diverse water conditions.

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The Asian Technology Excellence Awards recognise groundbreaking technological projects and innovations across Asia. Presented by Asian Business Review, the programme selects one winner per technology category and industry in each market, with entries judged on uniqueness and innovation, effectiveness and impact, and dynamism.

For ANGEL, the KFC Indonesia project demonstrates a capability that matters across the food and beverage sector. The company begins with on-site water quality testing and assessment, then designs the configuration around actual inlet conditions. That approach is backed by a commercial portfolio that includes microfiltration and UV sterilization, and by local delivery and service teams. It is this combination—not a standard product alone—that allows ANGEL to serve restaurant chains operating across diverse markets.

Sustainability is built into that model in practical ways. ANGEL integrates with existing pre-filtration systems, reducing the need for equipment replacement, water supply modifications and installation waste. Treatment is selected according to actual water quality, so sites receive the configuration they need. The modular design also limits maintenance complexity and supports long-term operating efficiency. For KFC Indonesia, this meant upgrading water quality without interrupting daily operations, while keeping existing infrastructure in service.

The deployment itself follows the same logic. Restaurants with more complex water conditions receive the C11 Microfiltration System together with UV sterilization, while sites with relatively stable inlet water can use UV sterilization alone. This scenario-based approach helps KFC Indonesia maintain consistent water quality across different cities and islands, and reflects how ANGEL works with food and beverage customers more broadly.

Accepting the award, ANGEL's Assistant Vice President Annie Guo said, "This award recognizes the work of our teams and local partners in turning technology into practical value for customers. It reinforces our approach to international growth: understand local needs, deliver the right solution, and support it properly over time. For ANGEL, the responsibility continues after installation."

The KFC project reflects ANGEL's broader commercial strategy. For its global food and beverage business, the project shows that water purification can move beyond a functional utility to become a strategic asset for operators. ANGEL has built a commercial portfolio spanning microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and reverse osmosis, enabling tailored solutions for local conditions and customer needs. In markets where complex water conditions could otherwise constrain expansion, these capabilities support safer operations, greater resource efficiency, and more sustainable growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ANGEL Group

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TagTag:
ANGEL Asian Technology Excellence Award Technology Excellence Award Water Filtration System

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