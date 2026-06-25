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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Exposition Center signs MOUs with Informa Markets and five global partners

June 25, 2026 | 15:44
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Vietnam Exposition Center has signed strategic MOUs with Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Vinexad, Chaoyu Expo, and additional partners to advance international exhibitions and trade promotion events in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with leading partners in the exhibition, events, and trade promotion sectors, including Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Vinexad, Chaoyu Expo, and the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA). These partnerships create new opportunities to develop and expand a series of international-scale exhibitions and events in Vietnam.

VEC forges strategic partnerships with leading industry players to advance international exhibitions and events in Vietnam


Under the agreements, VEC and its partners will collaborate to develop, co-organize, and expand specialized exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, and international events in Vietnam. The parties will also explore opportunities to create new exhibition brands and attract established global event series to be held regularly at VEC's exhibition and event facilities.

The partnerships with Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Chaoyu Expo, and Vinexad will provide VEC with access to a global network of leading exhibition organizers, enhancing its ability to attract large-scale B2B exhibitions, increase international trade visitor traffic, and maximize infrastructure utilization. The parties will also explore deeper collaboration models, including the joint development and ownership of high-growth exhibition brands in Vietnam, while supporting the international expansion of Vietnamese trade fairs, exhibitions, and event brands.

Through its collaboration with the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA), VEC aims to build strong relationships with the multinational business community in the exhibition industry, expand bilateral trade promotion opportunities, and attract high-level international business delegations to conduct business directly in Vietnam.

Centered around the theme "Strategic Partnerships - Setting Standards - Leading the Future," the signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in VEC's development and reinforces its strategic ambition to co-own and develop a new generation of internationally-recognized exhibition and conference brands. This ecosystem of strategic partners will not only strengthen VEC's capabilities in hosting international events but also enable the organization to participate more deeply in the exhibition and events value chain, from infrastructure operations to the co-creation of high-value exhibition products. At the same time, VEC's partners will gain greater opportunities to expand their business activities in Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing markets, while leveraging the advantages of VEC's large-scale, state-of-the-art exhibition complex.

Speaking at the event, Pham Thi Hien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Business Development and Marketing at Vietnam Exposition Center, said: "As part of our market development strategy, VEC sees its role as far more than simply providing venue space for events. We aspire to be a strategic partner, working closely with organizers, businesses, and industry associations to attract investment and elevate the scale and standing of specialized exhibitions. We believe today's strategic partnerships will create new momentum for growth, proactively bringing more world-class exhibitions and high-quality business networking programs to Vietnam. Our ultimate goal is to help position Vietnam as a new destination and a strategic connectivity hub for the region."

The signing ceremony comes at a pivotal time for Vietnam's exhibition, events, and advertising industries, which face an urgent need to restructure, enhance competitiveness, and align with international standards. These efforts are expected to contribute to a new era for the country's cultural industries and experience economy.

In the coming period, VEC will continue to establish strategic partnerships with leading domestic and international organizations, launching a series of landmark events that reinforce its role as a national hub for trade, culture, and large-scale events. These initiatives will contribute to positioning Vietnam as one of Asia's premier destinations for exhibitions and events.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Website: https://vec.global

By Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)

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TagTag:
Vietnam Exposition Center Strategic Partnerships Vietnam International Exhibitions Vietnam Leading Industry Players

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