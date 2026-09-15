Customs Department issues urgent guidance on food safety inspection of imported animal products. Source: baodautu.vn

To resolve difficulties and ensure smooth customs clearance, on September 10, the Customs Department issued urgent Official Letter 21545/CHQ-GSQL providing guidance on the food safety inspection process for imported animal-derived and aquatic products.

According to Circular No.22/2026/TT-BNNMT amending and supplementing some Circulars on reduction, delegation of jurisdiction and simplification of administrative procedures under the state management scope of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), from September 1, the entire state inspection of food safety (normal and strict inspection methods) for imported agricultural products was decentralised to local agencies designated by the chairman of the provincial people's committee.

This transfer of management authority, at a time when detailed new regulations were not yet in place, put many shipments of animal-derived food products at risk of being held up at border gates due to the lack of clear identification of the specialised inspection agency.

To immediately address the risk of disruption to the flow of goods, based on the request in Official Letter No.3486/CNTY-KD&TYCD (dated September 9) from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine under the MAE, the Customs Department issued an urgent directive instructing regional Customs branches to unify temporary handling measures.

Accordingly, while awaiting the issuance of new legal regulations, the customs authorities will continue to apply the handling mechanism according to previous guidelines in Official Letter 358/TY-KD (March 2019) and Official Letter 3581/BNN-QLCL (May 2019).

For shipments of fresh and frozen terrestrial animal and aquatic products used as food, the customs authorities will allow immediate clearance upon presentation of the Import Quarantine Certificate issued by the veterinary authority. This mechanism helps streamline administrative procedures, expedite goods release, and maintain disease safety control.

Despite the flexible customs clearance mechanism, customs authorities still advise businesses importing animal products to check legal conditions before filing declarations to avoid incurring warehousing costs.

Customs Law amendments to strengthen digital integration Vietnam’s proposed amendments to the Customs Law would expand automated data control, strengthen inter-agency data sharing, and establish a regulatory framework for the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce sector.

Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance, on June 11, organised a workshop to gather business opinions on the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Customs Law.

Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency Vietnam Customs and US Customs have signed an MoU on the electronic exchange of cargo manifest and shipment information.

Hainan FTP marks six months of full customs operations, signs deals in Hong Kong The Hainan Free Trade Port has reached the six-month milestone of its full special customs operations, with a Hainan provincial delegation concluding a three-day Hong Kong visit that produced new investment and trade agreements.

Centralised customs clearance paves the way for smarter trade Centralised customs clearance is streamlining procedures, cutting shipment processing times and reducing direct contact, marking a significant step towards a more efficient, transparent and digitally driven customs system.