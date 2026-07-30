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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo spotlights healthcare innovation amid market growth

July 30, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2026 is bringing together leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to unleash new opportunities for innovation, technology transfer, and international collaboration.
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo spotlights healthcare innovation amid market growth

The expo is taking place from July 30 to August 1 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam’s healthcare and pharmaceutical market is entering a stage of robust development fuelled by an increasing demand for technological innovation, elevated healthcare service quality, and sustainable development.

The rapid expansion of the healthcare market, coupled with an ageing population, medical digital transformation, and escalating mandates for product quality, corporate governance, and green development, presents significant opportunities for medical and pharmaceutical companies.

In this evolving landscape, 300 exhibitors representing 15 countries and territories are gathering at Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2026 to seize the opportunities in the sector. The exhibitors are displaying advanced products, technologies, and innovative solutions across a wide range of sectors, including medical, laboratory, and analytical equipment and materials, as well as pharmaceutical products. Other sectors represented at the expo include hospital services and medical tourism, dental and optical products and technologies, cosmetics and beauty care products, and elder care and rehabilitation solutions.

Beyond showcasing products and technology lines, the exhibition serves as a powerful engine driving technology transfers, supply chain optimisation, and international collaboration. It presents an unmissable opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to boost market presence, optimise sourcing channels, acquire advanced solutions, and secure strategic partnerships. Meanwhile, it offers international brands an ideal gateway to navigate the Vietnamese market, expand retail and distribution networks, and establish solid cooperation with regional healthcare entities and major importers.

A highlight of this year's exhibition is the dedicated international zone featuring natural ingredients and health products and pharmaceutical processing technology and equipment.

The specialised exhibition space focuses on natural pharmaceutical components, excipients, raw materials, and pharmaceutical machinery. The initiative serves as a strategic bridge connecting global suppliers with emerging markets, particularly in the manufacturing fields of pharmaceutical intermediates and natural extracts.

LivWell expands holistic health ecosystem for businesses and communities in Vietnam LivWell expands holistic health ecosystem for businesses and communities in Vietnam

LivWell, a Singapore-based InsurTech company, announced on July 7 the expansion of its holistic health ecosystem and the strengthening of its corporate employee benefits. OneHealth. Balakrishnan Ambat, co-founder, Group CDO & CEO of LivWell Vietnam spoke with VIR’s Bich Ngoc about the company's growth strategy and plans for the Vietnamese market.
Roche Pharma Vietnam appoints new general manager, reinforcing commitment to Vietnam healthcare Roche Pharma Vietnam appoints new general manager, reinforcing commitment to Vietnam healthcare

Roche (Pharma) Vietnam Co., Ltd. on July 23 announced the appointment of Burak Pekmezci as general manager.
An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months

An Khang Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain, announced on July 28 that it recorded four consecutive profitable months from March to June.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
healthcare pharmaceutical Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2026 exhibition

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