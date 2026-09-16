Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry set to upgrade supply chain

Photo courtesy of VietnamPrintPack 2026

VietnamPrintPack 2026 is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 16 to 19, spanning an impressive exhibition area of 16,000 square metres. The event features nearly 800 booths and 300 leading exhibitors from 13 countries and regions.

Nguyen Van Dong, chairman of the Vietnam Printing Association, said, “Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry is classified as a key supporting industry because it serves almost every other sector of the economy. The growth of the industry prompts companies to make continuous investment in new, modern technologies and equipment.”

"Amid the turbulence caused by the Middle East conflict, Vietnamese printing enterprises still achieved a growth rate of 6 to 8 per cent in the first eight months of the year compared to the previous period. To penetrate demanding markets like Europe and the US, many local companies are actively adopting international standards and complying with sustainability requirements."

Tran Viet Anh, chairman of the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association said, “The government needs a dedicated programme to encourage the development of Vietnam’s printing industry in line with AI and digital transformation trends. We must have a clear strategy where printing plants become increasingly compact, yet output continues to rise, with a shrinking workforce.”

VietnamPrintPack 2026 provides an essential technology hub where domestic enterprises can acquire high-efficiency machinery, lower operational overhead, and transition away from low-margin original equipment manufacturer processing.

At the expo, Vietnamese enterprises can explore opportunities to upgrade manufacturing capabilities, source international equipment, embrace AI and automation, and expand into global markets. There are also live demonstrations of state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technologies.

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & packaging The 24th Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition will return from September 16 to 19, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Japanese company sets up joint venture in HCM City Toppan Cosmo Inc., a trading arm of Japan's Toppan Printing Co., has set up a joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City with two Japanese partners to provide high-quality 3D computer graphics content, Kyodo News reported.