Symposium highlights RSV risks in older adults

This was the topic discussed by local and international healthcare experts at a scientific symposium on RSV in among older patients with underlying conditions recently held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The event was organised by the Vietnam Association of Gerontology and Geriatric with the support of GSK Vietnam.

Vietnam is entering a phase of rapid population ageing. For older adults with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, diabetes or immunocompromising conditions, proactive prevention of infectious diseases is increasingly becoming an important part of comprehensive healthcare.

As people age, immune function gradually declines through a process known as immunosenescence, increasing susceptibility to infectious diseases and the risk of severe outcomes, particularly among older adults with underlying health conditions.

The burden of infectious diseases among older adults

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a typical example of a pathogen that remains insufficiently understood and under-recognised in older adults. It is a common and highly contagious respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. However, in older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, RSV can lead to serious infections.

RSV imposes a substantial disease burden on older adults in Vietnam. Based on modelled estimates over a five-year period, approximately 4.6 million RSV-associated acute respiratory infection cases are projected to occur among adults aged 60 years and older. According to the definitions used in the model, these estimates include approximately 200,000 hospitalisations and nearly 18,000 deaths attributable to RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease.

Prof. David Halpin, University of Exeter Medical School, UK. Photo: GSK Vietnam

In light of the severity and complex complications of RSV, Prof. David Halpin of the UK's University of Exeter Medical School, and member of the GOLD Board of Directors and Science Committee, said, “Current recommendations increasingly emphasise the need to protect adults at higher risk of severe RSV disease, including older adults and people living with chronic respiratory such as COPD or cardiovascular conditions with vaccination. This is reflected in various international guidance, including GOLD and CDC recommendations.”

Dr. Doan Thu Tra, acting director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine, Bach Mai Hospital. Photo: GSK Vietnam

From clinical practice, Dr. Doan Thu Tra, acting director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine, Bach Mai Hospital, explained that, "To better protect older adults with underlying conditions, vaccination counselling has been integrated into routine healthcare touchpoints: during cardiology, respiratory, endocrinology, nephrology and geriatric consultations, as well as for patients preparing for discharge or organ transplantation, to help prevent infectious diseases. Healthcare professionals will review patient’s vaccination history, health status, underlying conditions and risk factors to recommend appropriate vaccines in line with current professional guidance."

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Quang Thai, deputy head of the Department of Infectious Disease Control, National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said, “As people age, immunosenescence can impair the body's ability to respond to pathogens, placing older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions at a higher risk of infectious diseases. In this context, advances in vaccine research and development, including the application of adjuvant technologies, may help support enhanced immune responses in high-risk populations.”

Photo: GSK Vietnam

Integrating prevention into routine care for people with underlying health conditions

Beyond RSV, shingles is also easily overlooked, although it can have prolonged impact in older adults. People with chronic underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease or diabetes have a higher risk of developing shingles cardiovascular disease increases the risk by approximately 34 per cent, while diabetes increases the risk by approximately 38 per cent.

This was also among the topics discussed at several scientific sessions during the 2026 Annual Congress of the Vietnam Respiratory Society. It emphasised the role of preventive solutions, including adult vaccination as an important part of comprehensive respiratory disease care and management.

In the context of population ageing and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, proactive prevention is increasingly regarded as an important component of comprehensive healthcare strategies. Decision No.1983/QD-BYT, issued in July by the Ministry of Health, promulgating the guidance on the management of risk factors, people with risk factors, and people living with non-communicable diseases in the community includes preventive vaccination measures, such as hepatitis B vaccination, human papillomavirus vaccination, RSV vaccination, influenza vaccination, pneumococcal vaccination, herpes zoster vaccination, and other appropriate vaccines in accordance with current professional guidelines.

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