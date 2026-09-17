Vietnam infrastructure push drives demand for advanced technologies

The opening ceremony of the international exhibition series. Photo: HADIFA

Two major industry exhibitions opened in Hanoi on September 16. The International Exhibition on Construction, Mining and Transportation (Contech Vietnam 2026) and the Electricity, Energy and Lighting Exhibition (EL Vietnam 2026) bring together hundreds of domestic and international brands seeking opportunities in the country's expanding infrastructure and industrial markets.

Organised by Hanoi International Advertising and Trade Fair (HADIFA), the exhibitions brought together hundreds of domestic and international brands, creating a platform for technology showcasing, business connections, and investment cooperation.

Now in their seventh edition, the events cover sectors that are becoming increasingly important to Vietnam’s infrastructure, and industrial development. Contech Vietnam focuses on construction, mining, and transportation, while EL Vietnam addresses electricity, energy and lighting.

This year’s exhibitions feature a growing presence of international brands, businesses and partners, reflecting rising interest in Vietnam’s infrastructure, and industrial markets.

“Our goal is to gradually develop Contech Vietnam 2027 into a larger and more influential specialised trade platform in Vietnam, ASEAN, and international markets, where Vietnamese businesses can access advanced technologies, find partners, and expand their markets, while international companies gain greater access to Vietnam’s rapidly developing construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors,” said Le Lan Anh, CEO of HADIFA.

“In the coming years, alongside the strong development of construction, infrastructure, transport, mining, energy, and supporting industries in Vietnam, demand for new technologies, modern equipment, and international solutions will continue to increase.”

Contech Vietnam 2026 covers a broad range of products and solutions for the construction industry, including new and environmentally friendly technologies, structural and engineering solutions, construction machinery, and equipment, surveying and measurement systems, workplace safety equipment, as well as design, supervision, and project management consultancy services.

Photo: HADIFA

The construction materials section features building and finishing materials, technologies for environmentally friendly production, and machinery and equipment used in manufacturing construction materials.

For the mining industry, exhibitors are showcasing new and environmentally friendly technologies for mineral extraction and processing, alongside machinery, vehicles, and integrated equipment systems for mining, transportation, and mineral processing.

The transport section focuses on road and transport infrastructure, construction machinery, components, and safety technologies, public transport equipment, as well as technologies and services for railway and high-speed railway development. Related construction and development projects are also featured.

The exhibition will include a technical seminar on 'Smart Underground Cities' led by Hanoi University of Mining and Geology.

A business matching programme will also connect participating companies with businesses and potential customers in construction, mining and transport, supporting commercial discussions before, during and after the exhibitions.

Organisers said the combination of technology exhibitions, business matching activities, and industry seminars is intended to move the events beyond product displays and towards a platform for business development, technology transfer, and longer-term cooperation between Vietnamese and international companies.

The exhibitions come as Vietnam prepares for a major expansion of infrastructure and investment during 2026–2030. The country has set a target of average annual GDP growth of at least 10 per cent during the period, while a pipeline of large-scale infrastructure and construction projects is expected to generate additional demand for advanced machinery, equipment, materials and engineering technologies.

Against this backdrop, Contech Vietnam and EL Vietnam are positioning themselves as venues for businesses to introduce new technologies and solutions while connecting with potential partners in sectors expected to play a central role in Vietnam’s next phase of infrastructure and industrial development.

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