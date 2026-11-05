Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Dassault Systèmes hosted 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026 in Hanoi on November 4, exploring how Industrial AI and generative virtual twin can help Vietnamese enterprises move beyond assembly-led manufacturing towards higher-value design, engineering and innovation, while strengthening their competitiveness.

The 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026 in Hanoi. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

The event was held in Vietnam for the first time, bringing together over 700 government representatives, industry leaders, business representatives, technology experts, academics and ecosystem partners from Vietnam and across the region.

Through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Systèmes enables businesses to model and validate designs, products, manufacturing systems and operational processes in virtual environments before implementing them in the real world. By combining modelling, simulation, data and AI, businesses can address complex engineering challenges, accelerate product development and use resources more efficiently.

As Vietnam’s manufacturing sector moves towards higher-value activities, these technologies can help businesses strengthen manufacturing capabilities, develop engineering talent, improve efficiency and capture greater value across global supply chains.

The event convened representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Innovation Center (NIC), and the Embassy of France. These dignitaries joined executives from Dassault Systèmes and prominent industry and academic leaders, including the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry and the Vietnam Aviation Academy.

Discussions centred on nurturing local talent, scaling technological infrastructure, and fostering strategic global partnerships to elevate Vietnam’s national competitiveness.

The summit also featured partner-led breakout sessions, alongside a Dassault Systèmes and customers track, “The Power of AI for Manufacturing Industries.” The track explored AI-driven product innovation and smart factory and supply chain operations, with customer perspectives from the National Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering and KP Aerospace Vietnam.

Dassault Systèmes continues to work with businesses, partners and educational institutions in Vietnam to support the country’s digital transformation and industrial modernisation.

In January 2026, the company inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for virtual twin and AI and the Industry Solutions Lab at the National Innovation Centre, supporting technical talent development and the adoption of digital technologies across industries.

Pierre Barnabé, COO, Dassault Systèmes. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

“Vietnam has significant potential to strengthen its position in the global industrial landscape by combining its manufacturing capabilities with advanced technologies and engineering expertise. Through our generative virtual twin solutions, Dassault Systèmes aims to support Vietnamese organisations in accelerating innovation, developing talent and creating greater value across their industrial activities,” said Ding Ming Chee, senior sales director, Asia-Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes.

At the event, the NIC, Dassault Systèmes, and the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network jointly launched the Industrial Innovation and Smart Manufacturing in Vietnam Report 2026.

The report highlighted key trends, opportunities, and challenges in industrial innovation and smart manufacturing, aiming to accelerate technological adoption, foster innovation, and strengthen collaboration among technology partners and the business community.