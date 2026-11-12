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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam in global top 50 for digital competitiveness and AI

November 12, 2026 | 15:25
(0) user say
Vietnam ranked 37th out of 70 economies, securing a spot in the global top 50 for digital competitiveness and AI in its very first year of inclusion in the 2026 World Digital and AI Competitiveness Ranking.

On November 11, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) held a ceremony to announce the results of ranking, compiled by the International Institute for Management Development of Switzerland.

Vietnam in global top 50 for digital competitiveness and AI
Photo: MST

Vietnam scored 78.09 points, ranking third among six Southeast Asian economies assessed, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Vietnam ranked 13th in AI application, 15th in digital and AI governance, and 21st in efficiency, highlighting its strengths in digital technology and AI application, and in digital governance.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said that science, technology, and innovation are becoming key drivers of growth. Digital transformation is reshaping approaches to management, production, and service delivery, while AI is ushering in new advancements in productivity, knowledge, and creative capacity.

According to the DPM, competition among nations today is no longer primarily based on natural resources, capital, or low-cost labour; instead, it increasingly depends on the ability to master technology, harness data, develop talent, and translate new ideas into practice.

Vietnam in global top 50 for digital competitiveness and AI
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung. Photo: MST

Digital competitiveness and AI are not merely rankings on an assessment scale; rather, they serve as a gauge of an economy’s capacity to seize opportunities, adapt to fluctuations, and forge a competitive edge for development. Nations that innovate rapidly, apply technology effectively, and utilise AI responsibly will gain greater opportunities for a breakthrough. For Vietnam, this represents both a significant opportunity and an urgent necessity.

According to the MST, the result reflects progress in implementing the Political Bureau’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, particularly efforts to develop digital infrastructure, boost digital transformation, apply technology, and reform governance methods.

Resolution No.57-NQ/TW sets the target of placing Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the world's top 50 in digital competitiveness and e-government development by 2030, as well as among the Southeast Asian region's top three in AI research and development. Achieving these goals requires continual innovation, substantive capability advancement, and national position elevation in global value chains.

The DPM called for greater investment in strategic platforms, next-generation telecommunications and data infrastructure, and computing resources, alongside efforts to reduce AI access costs for businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The results help management agencies, localities and businesses better identify the country's position, strengths and areas requiring improvement.

Based on the 2026 results, the MST will work with ministries, sectors, localities, research organisations and businesses to study and propose measures to improve digital competitiveness.

Priorities include improving institutions, developing infrastructure and personnel, and boosting AI applications alongside stronger research, development and technological mastery.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MST science and technology AI Vietnam digital competitiveness top 50 WDAIR 2026

Themes: Digital Transformation

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