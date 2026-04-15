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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Groupe Rocher partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate cosmetic research

April 15, 2026 | 09:00
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French cosmetics group Groupe Rocher has partnered with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate research and development of cosmetic products using virtual twin technology.

On April 14, the two companies announced their collaboration, which aims to strengthen Groupe Rocher's research and development (R&D) with science-based technology already proven across multiple industries.

Groupe Rocher partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate cosmetic research
Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Founded in 1959, Groupe Rocher is a family-owned company with brands including Yves Rocher, Sabon, Arbonne, and Dr Pierre Ricaud. Its 200 scientific experts analyse plant composition, design extraction processes, and develop cosmetic formulations using unique active ingredients.

Currently, an average of about 30 laboratory tests are required to find the right formulation. Through its collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Rocher aims to accelerate this process while achieving greater efficiency.

The new technological approach combines generative AI, chemical modelling, and simulation with expertise in plant-based active ingredients, providing a predictive framework that complements scientific expertise and saves time, thereby optimising efficiency and enhancing performance.

"Our innovation strategy is based on a rigorous scientific approach to offer products that combine effectiveness, natural ingredients, and sustainability," said Véronique Schwartz-Boishu, chief scientific officer of Groupe Rocher. "Dassault Systèmes' expertise in virtual twins and AI will help us better predict the effectiveness of our active ingredients and deliver more effective, natural formulas in less time.".

Dassault Systèmes' contract research team will model Groupe Rocher's proprietary active ingredients and the skin as part of its Virtual Twin as a Service offer on its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Using virtual twins, Groupe Rocher will be able to analyse interaction data, test skin penetration, and simulate formulation effectiveness with greater scientific accuracy earlier in the development process.

Groupe Rocher partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate cosmetic research
Photo: Dassault Systèmes

These advanced technological capabilities will improve Groupe Rocher's R&D performance, agility, and expertise, shortening formulation timelines by cutting the number of trials by 20 per cent and reducing time-to-market.

"Competition, tight margins, and discerning consumers are pushing beauty and personal care companies to innovate smarter, not just faster," said Elisa Prisner, executive vice president of Strategy, Industry, Marketing, and Transformation at Dassault Systèmes. "With our scientifically grounded, AI-powered virtual twins, Groupe Rocher can simulate, predict, and optimise formulations with greater confidence in a secure, cloud-based environment – and build a scalable innovation engine rooted in the science of plants."

The collaboration will initially focus on the Ice Plant, known for its ability to adapt to extreme conditions, before gradually extending to other active ingredients. Its properties have already inspired Groupe Rocher in the development of its anti-ageing skincare line, Yves Rocher Lift Pro Collagène.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Groupe Rocher dassault systèmes Natural Cosmetics Formulation Virtual Twin Technology cosmetic cosmetic products

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