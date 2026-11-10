Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Industrial AI and Virtual Twins: Unlocking Vietnam’s next phase of industrial growth

November 10, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
As Vietnam seeks to strengthen its position in global manufacturing and move towards higher-value activities, industrial AI and generative virtual twin technologies are emerging as important drivers of innovation. Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes, spoke with VIR’s Bich Thuy about how these technologies can transform manufacturing, strengthen local capabilities, and support Vietnam’s ambition to become more innovative.

How can AI help Vietnamese businesses improve productivity, product quality and operational efficiency while reducing costs?

Vietnam is already a manufacturing powerhouse in high stakes sectors, including electronics, automotive. In conversations with Vietnamese business leaders, we see a clear ambition to move from making products to designing and innovating them.

Industrial AI and Virtual Twins: Unlocking Vietnam’s next phase of industrial growth
Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

That is where the Virtual Twin makes the difference. A manufacturer can simulate a product, a production line or an entire factory virtually before investing in physical prototypes or equipment. This matters for Vietnamese manufacturers serving global brands. Customers expect faster launches and higher quality, and a virtual environment lets you deliver both without raising costs.

Generative capabilities push this further. Engineers can explore many more design options in much less time, and Industrial AI helps them choose the best one based on performance, cost and manufacturability.

The test is always business outcomes: shorter development cycles, less rework and lower operating costs, not technology for its own sake.

What is needed for Vietnamese manufacturers to move from initial digitalisation projects to company-wide digital transformation?

Many Vietnamese companies have made a good start with individual tools and systems. The real step forward comes when these stop being silo-ed projects and work as one connected system.

It begins with leadership. Digital transformation has to be owned by the top and senior management team as a business strategy, in line with Vietnam’s national push for digital transformation.

Vietnam’s industrial base includes many small and medium-sized enterprises, so the path has to be practical. Start with one high-value use case, prove the results, then scale across the organisation.

People are as important as technology. Vietnam has a young, talented and fast-learning workforce, and investing in digital skills will determine how quickly companies can move.

No one should do this alone. Companies, universities, government and technology partners need to work together, which is why we are bringing the community together at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Vietnam.

How can technology contribute to Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth and industrial competitiveness?

Digital technologies, AI and Virtual Twins help Vietnamese businesses raise productivity and strengthen operational resilience. This helps companies compete globally, and move towards higher-value activities rather than competing only on cost.

Virtual Twins let companies assess environmental impact and optimise resource use at the design stage, so sustainability is built in from the start. Sustainable products and operations are increasingly what global customers and export markets expect, so they are also a competitive advantage.

Growth that combines human expertise with AI is more durable, because it builds capability that stays in the country.

What are Vietnam’s key strengths and capability gaps in the semiconductor supply chain, and which segments should the country prioritise over the next five years?

Vietnam’s strengths are real: a strong electronics manufacturing base, growing assembly, testing and packaging activity, and a young, technically capable workforce. The gaps are in the more specialised upstream areas, such as advanced design capability, materials, equipment and deep engineering talent. Vietnam does not need to be everywhere in the value chain. Focus matters more than breadth.

Priorities should build on existing strengths and move up the value chain, including chip design, advanced packaging and testing, and supporting industries. Whatever the choice, a skilled workforce is the foundation, and it takes years to build, so it needs to start now.

As industrial AI and virtual twin technologies become part of everyday engineering and production work, what skills will Vietnam’s workforce need, and how can companies, universities and technology providers build that talent pipeline?

Digital fluency becomes a baseline for every engineer: working with data, simulation and AI as everyday tools. Collaboration across disciplines matters just as much. Design, production and sustainability are now one conversation.

Universities should teach with industrial tools on real problems, so graduates are productive from day one. Companies add internships and projects, and technology providers supply the platforms and certification. Learning also has to continue through a career. Many of the people who will use these technologies are already in the workforce.

What changes are needed in Vietnam to attract international corporations to develop technology and conduct R&D locally, rather than simply deploy solutions developed overseas?

Global companies look for three things: talent, predictability and an active ecosystem. Vietnam is moving in the right direction on all three.

The government has signalled openness. It wants foreign partners to take part in building technology infrastructure, including R&D centres, incubators and shared laboratories. That is key.

To turn openness into long-term commitment, companies need confidence that the policy environment will stay stable and supportive of R&D. Research and development is a multi-year investment, so predictability matters as much as incentive.

Closer ties between companies and universities help too, because local R&D pays off when talent and research are connected to industry.

Industrial AI and Virtual Twins: Unlocking Vietnam’s next phase of industrial growth
The first 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Vietnam. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

How can Dassault Systèmes support Vietnam’s innovation and industrial transformation beyond providing technology solutions?

Our role goes beyond software. We want to be a long-term partner in building Vietnam’s industrial capability. That includes talent - working with universities and industry to develop the digital skills Vietnam will need as AI becomes part of everyday work.

It also includes innovation capacity, such as the R&D and COE Centre we are establishing with the Vietnam Innovation Centre, which supports local technology development.

We chose Vietnam for the first 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Vietnam because of its momentum in manufacturing, its ambition for innovation and its growing role in global supply chains. Hosting the forum here, under the theme “Vietnam Supercharged,” reflects our commitment to Vietnam’s long-term industrial transformation, not a one-off event.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Industrial AI Virtual Twins Vietnam industrial growth dassault systèmes Samson Khaou manufacturers businesses digital transformation technology Industrial competitiveness

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Digital trust: The missing foundation of Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

Digital trust: The missing foundation of Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

PolyU signs tripartite MoU with Dassault Systèmes in Paris

PolyU signs tripartite MoU with Dassault Systèmes in Paris

Groupe Rocher partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate cosmetic research

Groupe Rocher partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate cosmetic research

Dassault Systèmes and Nvidia to build platform powering virtual twins

Dassault Systèmes and Nvidia to build platform powering virtual twins

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

CTP to acquire SLP portfolio and operating platform in Vietnam

CTP to acquire SLP portfolio and operating platform in Vietnam

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Dassault Systèmes advances industrial AI at 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM Vietnam 2026

Vietnam urban areas in new development era

Vietnam urban areas in new development era

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020